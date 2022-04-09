HS BASEBALL: Legacy takes finale, sweeps MHS in series

Legacy High's Andrew Prado is tagged out at home on an attempted steal by Midland High's Landry Walls as LHS' Chase Shores is at bat 04/09/2020 at Ernie Johnson Field, Tim Fischer/Reporter-Telegram (Tim Fischer/Midland Reporter-Telegram)

For the third time in three games, it looked like the Midland High and Legacy baseball teams would be engaged in another pitcher’s duel on Saturday.

However, the Rebels changed the script in the fifth inning, as they scored six runs and sent 10 batters to the plate to break the game open.

It was enough for Legacy to hold on to beat the Bulldogs 7-4 in the finale of three-game District 2-6A series at Ernie Johnson Field.

The Rebels (15-7, 6-4) swept the season series and moved into sole possession of third place in District 2-6A with their second win in two days against the rival Bulldogs (7-20, 1-11).

Tied at 1, Legacy’s Jace Martinez started the big inning by leading off with a bunt single.

Martinez came around to score on an errant pickoff attempt.

Andrew Prado scored on a balk; Raymond Vasquez added a sacrifice fly and Carson Lauderdale added a two-run double during the six-run frame that gave LHS a 7-1 lead.

“He likes to look at the defense and see those situations,” Rebels head coach Eric Garcia said of Martinez’s lead off bunt single. “It was a good bunt for him. We tell them that little things like that can really spark something big and it did for us. Our guys did a great job of finding a way to get on base. We hadn’t had a big inning like that in a while, so it was good for us to finally see a crooked number up on the board.”

LHS starter Alex Melendez picked up the win on the mound after holding MHS to four runs on eight hits and no walks over six innings, while striking out six. Melendez at one point retired nine straight Bulldog batters.

Garcia said he emphasized the importance to Melendez and the Rebel pitchers of attacking the strike zone and getting batters out in four pitches or less.

“I think it was really good,” Melendez said of his start. “I didn’t get as many strikeouts as I wanted. I had a lot of pop flies and a lot of ground balls, so it worked. It kept my pitch count down, so that’s always good. I try working for that first pitch strike all the time. I try to keep each batter four pitches or below. I just trust my defense a lot so I know not to worry if something is hit to them, they’ll get to it. That’s what helps me a lot is knowing I can trust them.”

The Bulldogs responded after Legacy’s six-run inning with three runs in the top of the sixth, cutting their deficit to 7-4.

Dax Patton doubled home Caden Duran by ripping a double to left field, and John Langehenning followed with a two-run single to plate Jaxson Kidd and Patton.

However, Melendez struck out the next two batters to keep the runs to a minimum.

“We’ve got to take advantage of it when we’ve got guys in scoring position and then we’ve got to start our rallies earlier,” MHS interim head coach Hank Cunningham said. “We can’t wait until the sixth inning to really get something going. It comes back to execution and starting earlier. We’ve got to start earlier.”

Midland High’s Gavin Pinkerton doubled in the seventh but was left stranded on third base when Martinez, in relief, induced a pop out to record the save.

Prado was 2-for-4 with two doubles, an RBI and a run scored; Vasquez went 1-for-2 with an RBI; Chase Shores walked and scored; Casen Yonts was 1-for-2 with a walk; Lauderdale went 2-for-3 with two RBI and a run scored; Brasen Bernal went 1-for-1 with a double, two walks, a run scored and a steal, and Melendez doubled and scored.

Patton went 2-for-3 with two RBI doubles and a run scored; Pierce Mackey was 2-for-3 with a double and run scored and Walls went 2-for-3.

Legacy hosts first-place Odessa Permian (23-4, 12-1) for the first game of a District 2-6A series at 6 p.m. Tuesday.

“Since we got this sweep, we’ve got a lot of momentum on our side and a lot of confidence too that will help us next week,” Prado said.

MHS will host second-place Wolfforth Frenship (13-9, 7-3) at 6 p.m. Tuesday.

LEGACY 7, MIDLAND HIGH 4

MHS 000 103 0 -- 4 9 2

LHS 001 060 x -- 7 8 0

Michael Lujan, John Langehennig (5), Pierce Mackey (6) and Landry Walls. Alex Melendez, Jace Martinez (7) and Casen Yonts. W – Melendez. L – Lujan. S – Martinez. 2B – MHS: Dax Patton 2, Mackey, Gavin Pinkerton; LHS: Andrew Prado 2, Brasen Bernal, Carson Lauderdale.

DISTRICT 2-6A BASEBALL STANDINGS

District Overall

W L W L

Permian 12 1 23 4

Frenship 7 3 13 9

Legacy 6 4 15 7

SA Central 5 5 8 13

Odessa 6 7 14 11

Abilene 2 8 6 14

Midland 1 11 7 20

Saturday, April 2 scores

Wolfforth Frenship 1, San Angelo Central 0; Abilene High 10, Abilene Cooper 4 (non-district)

Friday’s scores

Legacy 5, Midland High 2; San Angelo Central 4, Odessa Permian 3; Abilene High 5, Odessa High 3; Wolfforth Frenship was open

Saturday’s scores

Legacy 7, Midland High 4; Odessa Permian 13, San Angelo Central 5; Odessa High 14, Abilene High 9; Lubbock Cooper 15, Wolfforth Frenship 2 (non-district)

Tuesday’s games

Permian at Legacy; Frenship at Midland High; Abilene High at San Angelo Central; all games at 6 p.m.; Odessa High at Lubbock Trinity, 5 p.m. (non-district)