VIDEO: Frisco Wakeland boys soccer team headed back to state

Seth Brown scored two goals during the first overtime period to help lift Celina to a 2-0 win over Nevada Community in the Class 4A Region II boys soccer final on Saturday in Tyler. The victory earns the Bobcats (21-3-1) their second consecutive Final Four. The Braves end their season...
Bryant University guard Peter Kiss, the leading scorer in the nation this year, has announced his decision for the 2022-23 season. Kiss, who turns 25 years old in May, will opt to pursue professional opportunities rather than come back to school for his final year of eligibility. This closes the book on Kiss’ college basketball career, which covered six seasons and three schools.
Trimble Tech Bulldogs soccer has posted one of their best seasons so far and the team isn’t anywhere close to slowing down as they head into the Regional Semifinals against Amarillo Palo Duro. VYPE DFW takes a look at Trimble Tech’s season so far and what fans can expect from the Bulldogs on Friday:
BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas – The Texas A&M Aggies posted a 3-0 victory over the ULM Warhawks on Saturday evening at Ellis Field to wrap up the spring schedule. The Maroon & White completed their strong defensive effort this spring, outscoring opponents 22-1 in 480 minutes of action. In their final four matches, the Aggies topped Lamar, Baylor, Texas State and ULM by a count of 10-1.
SAN ANTONIO — The North Texas softball team won its fifth consecutive league series against UTSA Sunday afternoon, defeating the Roadrunners 11-4 at Roadrunner Field. The Mean Green scored seven runs in the first two innings, which led to a series-clinching win. “We came out swinging it today,” UNT...
Comments / 0