ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lawrence, KS

Chris Teahan throws touchdown in KU Football Spring Preview

By Mitchel Summers
WIBW
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleLAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - It was Teahan Time in Lawrence, this time not in Allen Fieldhouse. At the Jayhawks Spring Preview football scrimmages, Kansas guard Chris Teahan walked onto the field suited up in football pads, cleats and a number 12 uniform. He took the field in the middle...

www.wibw.com

Comments / 0

Related
KCTV 5

WHERE TO WATCH: KU Basketball National Championship Parade

LAWRENCE, Ks. (KCTV) - Want to watch Sunday’s parade celebrating the Kansas men’s basketball team for winning the NCAA tournament? We’ve got you covered!. KU Athletics announced earlier this week that the parade will take place at 2 p.m. on Sunday, April 10, in Lawrence. The parade will go along Mass Street, going from 6th Street to 19th Street.
LAWRENCE, KS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
Lawrence, KS
Sports
Local
Kansas Sports
Lawrence, KS
Football
City
Lawrence, KS
Local
Kansas College Sports
Local
Kansas Football
Lawrence, KS
College Sports
FOX4 News Kansas City

Kansas caps off national championship with parade

LAWRENCE, Kan. — The celebration in Lawrence came to a head today with a parade dedicated to the national champion Kansas Jayhawks. For the first time since 2008, players, alumni and fans got to honor the Kansas Jayhawks as the kings of men’s college basketball. “When you win, everyone benefits, the pie is big enough […]
LAWRENCE, KS
The Spun

Former NFL Running Back, Cowboys Coach Dies At 52

A former NFL running back and Dallas Cowboys assistant coach passed away at the age of 52 on Sunday night. Gary Brown, who starred collegiately at Penn State before playing in the National Football League, died in his hometown of Williamsport, Pennsylvania. “Former Dallas Cowboys running back coach Gary Brown,...
WILLIAMSPORT, PA
The Spun

Michael Irvin Reacts To Death Of Former Cowboys Legend

The Dallas Cowboys lost one of their all-time greats this past week as star offensive tackle Rayfield Wright passed away. Over the weekend, Michael Irvin reacted to the news. Taking to Twitter, Irvin offered his condolences to the family and friends of the Hall of Fame offensive tackle. He included a picture of himself and Wright at a party with both of them spending time together.
DALLAS, TX
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Clemson transfer Nick Honor narrows list down to three teams

After entering the transfer portal and gaining interest from 10 teams, Clemson transfer point guard Nick Honor has trimmed his list down to three teams. According to Jon Rothstein of CBS Sports, Honor has narrowed his potential new team down to Minnesota, SMU and Missouri. Honor previously had South Carolina interested in him, but he will not become a Gamecock barring any changes. In 33 games with the Tigers last season, Honor averaged 7.7 points and 2.4 assists per game. The 5-foot-10 guard transferred from Fordham to Clemson in 2019 and will now join his third team in his career. Along with Honor, Clemson guard Al-Amir Dawes has also entered the portal, severely diminishing the Tigers’ guard depth for next season.
CLEMSON, SC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lance Leipold
The Spun

Legenday College Sports Broadcaster Died On Sunday

A legendary collegiate sports broadcaster passed away at the age of 90 this weekend. Jim Turpin, the longtime voice of Illinois sports, died on Sunday. “Turpin called Illini football and men’s basketball for 42 years, retiring from the booth in 2002. He was a major player in local radio as well, serving as vice president and general manager of WDWS and WHMS in Champaign and for years hosting WDWS’ “Penny For Your Thoughts” through 2017,” the News Gazette wrote.
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WIBW

Lawrence holds parade to celebrate Jayhawks NCAA Championship

LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - The celebration tour finally reached it’s pinnacle moment. Kansas loaded up the wagons and took to Mass Street where tens of thousands of screaming Rock Chalk fans were there to celebrate. The whole team - coaching staff, players, managers, cheerleads, band - packed inside cars...
LAWRENCE, KS
KWCH.com

KU fans flood downtown Lawrence for KU victory parade

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Sunday, thousands of KU fans packed into the city’s downtown to see the Jayhawks men’s basketball team parade their new trophy. The Jayhawks won 72 to 69 over North Carolina. Sunday’s KU victory parade had fans ecstatic because Jayhawks blue and crimson were on Mass street to proclaim their team.
LAWRENCE, KS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Played Football#American Football#College Football#Wibw#The University Of Kansas#Rockhurst Wr
WIBW

Agbaji family relives special Championship moment

LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - This is a window into the emotions of a Champion. “Going and sharing that moment with them and cherishing that moment is something I’ll never forget.” Ochai Agbaji, Kansas guard, said. Embracing his loved ones. “I think it was all just coming out at...
LAWRENCE, KS
KAKE TV

The Jayhawks celebrated their National Championship in style on Sunday

LAWRENCE, Kan. (KAKE) - On Sunday the Kansas Jayhawks celebrated their 2022 National Championship with a parade in downtown Lawrence. The parade took place at 2 p.m. and lasted about an hour long. Players such as Ochai Agbaji and Mitch Lightfoot could be seen celebrating and signing things for Jayhawk fans.
LAWRENCE, KS

Comments / 0

Community Policy