Purdue Baseball: Boiler 17-0 blowout special over IU

By ANDY CRAIG Staff Reporter
 1 day ago
Junior pitcher Jackson Smeltz pitches to the Bellarmine Knights in a March game.  Todd McKechnie | Staff Photographer

Coming out of the gate hot, Purdue baseball's offense put the team in a great position ealy and continued to add on runs while its defense stayed solid to beat IU 17-0 in the first of a three-game home series.

The Boilermakers (20-6, 2-3 Big Ten) capitalized on base runners provided by off-the-mark IU (11-17, 1-3 Big Ten) pitchers that combined for nine walks and seven hit batters. Purdue’s offense consistently put the ball in play striking out just five times all day while its defense contributed a shut-out game.

“Their starter, (Jack) Perkins, is a really good arm, and I thought our guys did a great job of competing in the box today,” head coach Greg Goff said. “He’s usually a guy that strikes out at least one (batter) per inning, and our hitters just did a great job of competing.”

Purdue got off to an explosive start in the first inning, putting up four runs courtesy of senior Evan Albrecht’s and junior Jake Jarvis’ two RBI singles – all part of a two-out rally. The Boilers tacked on a few insurance runs throughout the game, but it wasn’t until the eighth where things truly fell apart for IU as pitching struggles gave way to a 10-run inning.

Junior Jackson Smeltz started on the mound for the Boilers and did his part to keep the game scoreless for the eight innings he pitched, racking up a season high 13 strikeouts in the process. Smeltz improved to 5-0, and remains undefeated this season.

The starter credited getting ahead in pitch counts, staying aggressive and maintaining a quick tempo as the reason he was able to roll out so many strikeouts. Early on in the game, Hoosier hitters purposely took their time getting into the batter’s box, one even calling for time-out after Smeltz had begun his delivery.

“I like to work fast, I like to be aggressive,” Smeltz said. “And when they’re getting frustrated about me going fast it gives me more motivation — I get heated up a little bit.”

The entire Boilermaker defense played well. Even with an ace on the mound, they made 11 plays and committed zero errors. In an impressive display of athleticism in the top of the seventh, graduate student third baseman Trey Viola, who was in the shallow left at the start of the play, went all-out for a high fly ball in the stands, laying out to make the catch.

Purdue’s offense recorded 11 hits on the day from seven players. Junior CJ Valdez led his team in hits with three, resulting in two RBIs. Albrecht and Jarvis each had three RBIs and both reached base three of the four times they appeared at the plate. Late in the eighth, senior Ryan Howe hit a pop fly to teammate Kyle Wade warming-up in the left-field bullpen to clear the bases on a three-run homer.

The Boilermakers will carry their momentum into Games 2 and 3 of the rivalry series on Sunday. The teams originally were scheduled for single games on Friday-Saturday and Sunday, later moved to Saturday-Sunday-Monday, but now will feature a double-header on Sunday that will start at 1 p.m. at Alexander Field and can be streamed on Big Ten+.

The Exponent

