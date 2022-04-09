ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mountain snow and metro sprinkles Saturday night

DENVER ( KDVR ) – Denver can see a quick shower Saturday night with brisk winds. Lows will be mild in the upper 30s. As the front pushes through we can see extra clouds and snow in the mountains, picking up an inch or two.

Sunshine is back for Sunday with brisk winds across the Front Range and eastern plains. There is a red flag warning from 11 a.m. through 7 p.m. Sunday with wind gusts up to 45 mph and low relative humidity values. Highs will be seasonal on Sunday near the 60-degree mark.

Monday kicks off the workweek with a mix of sun and clouds and highs in the lower 60s.

Another system moves in on Tuesday with extra clouds and mountain snow. Highs reach the lower 60s with a brisk wind. Rain arrives along the Front Range later in the afternoon and can switch over to snow overnight.

A mix is possible early Wednesday morning, but we’re left with partial clearing and breezy winds for the afternoon. Winds will be breezy on Wednesday afternoon.

Abundant sunshine is here for Thursday, but it will be cooler as highs stay in the lower 50s. Friday will round out the workweek with partly cloudy skies and below-average highs in the middle 50s. Next weekend starts off with a mix of sun and clouds and cooler highs in the lower 50s.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX31 Denver.

