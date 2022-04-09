ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Snowfall’ Star Damson Idris Says Final Chapter Offers Possibility Of Redemption & Remembrance Of Series Creator John Singleton — Contenders TV

By Scott Huver
Deadline
Deadline
 1 day ago
As the FX crime drama Snowfall prepares to head into its sixth and final season dramatizing the very human toll of the crack epidemic, series star Damson Idris says he believes that his morally compromised, drug dealing character Franklin Saint may yet have a glimmer of hope for redemption.

“There’s always room for redemption, hopefully,” Idris revealed during the series’ panel at Deadline’s Contenders Television event. “He’s definitely coming to terms with who he truly is, and he’s starting to see that he is actually a monster…I hope we’re able to empathize with some people that have been affected by Franklin, and understand that he, too, is a victim of the times and he’s a victim of being in that circumstance. And having no choice.”

The British-born actor said that as Snowfall enters its final chapter, the intention is to keep viewers guessing all the way to the end. “What I can say is you’re going to be at the edge of your seats,” he said. “Especially when you’re doing the show for so long, it gets to a point where Franklin Saint becomes James Bond, and you’re like ‘Oh, he’s gonna survive this.’ And we don’t want that to happen. So with this season…you guys are never going to know who’s going to survive and who’s going to die.”

The actor, who was 23 when, in 2015, he was cast in the lead role by series creator John Singleton, who died in 2019 at age 51 following a stroke, said closing out the series will also mean more deeply reckoning with the loss of his colleague and friend.

“Singleton, through this show, is still with me, so it’s also saying goodbye to him for the last time, too, which is really, really deep and difficult for me,” Idris explained, “I probably auditioned about eight times, but on the final audition, he made me walk around South Central L.A. in character – I wasn’t allowed to be British – and he opened the car door and was like, ‘If you survive, you got the role.’ And we survived.”

“Also, this show is going to be the foundation of my career,” he added. “Seven years is such a beautiful journey, and the relationships I’ve made on this show are going to last a lifetime, I think. So that’s really special, and something that means a lot to me.”

News of the renewal for the FX series’ sixth and final season was announced earlier this week.

