ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Energy Industry

This plug socket tells you if your energy is green

By Long Reads
BBC
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleA small tech company in the UK has reinvented the humble electricity socket....

www.bbc.co.uk

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

World’s deepest hole offers ‘inexhaustible clean energy’

A US company is planning to dig the world’s deepest hole in order to tap an inexhaustible supply of geothermal energy from the Earth’s crust.MIT-spinoff Quaise Energy has raised $63 million to bore a record-breaking 20km below the planet’s surface – nearly twice as far as the deepest holes ever made – where temperatures reach up to 500C.Quaise Energy describes the project as a “necessity, not an option”, offering a source of energy that is as powerful as any fossil fuel and as clean as solar, wind or hydro.“Deep geothermal energy is at the core of an energy-independent world,”...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
World Economic Forum

Wave energy: can ocean power solve the global energy crisis?

This is an experimental feature. Some words or names may be mispronounced. Does it sound good? Yes / No. Wave energy could meet all the world’s electricity needs. But technologies to harness wave energy are still developing. Ocean power generation needs to grow by 33% a year to achieve...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Renewable Energy
Road & Track

This Tiny Socket Adapter Will Save You From Big Headaches

Have you ever run into a situation where you had the right-sized socket but the wrong-sized ratchet? If you’ve spent any time working on cars, you’ve probably been in this predicament before. It happened to me almost every time I try to fix something on one of my trashed project cars. That’s why I finally invested in a good set of socket adapters.
ELECTRONICS
BBC

Covid: Nine new symptoms added to official list

The official list of Covid symptoms has been expanded to include another nine signs of a coronavirus infection. The UK Health Security Agency's updated guidance now lists symptoms including a sore throat, muscle pains and diarrhoea. The move comes more than two years into the pandemic, and just days after...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Jason Weiland

Check your SPAM – it could be worth $3 million

If you are like me, you never open your email’s SPAM folder. The only time I go in there is when someone specially asks me to check for a missing email message. But recently I took a deep dive and paid attention to what was in there and I found that more often than not, emails I didn’t know I was missing were there, especially in Gmail.
MICHIGAN STATE
The Independent

140-year-old rusty batteries offer huge breakthrough for energy storage

Scientists have discovered an alternative to costly and environmentally damaging lithium-ion batteries – used in everything from smartphones to electric cars – in the form of a 140-year old technology.Iron-air batteries, first invented in 1878, hold a far higher energy density to lithium-ion batteries at a fraction of the cost, however until now they have impractical for recharging purposes due to rusting.A team from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology now claims to have fine-tuned a process known as “reverse rusting” in order to allow the new design to charge and discharge energy.“Iron-air batteries can be commercially scaled up for...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Podcast
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
The Independent

Quantum battery can recharge electric car in 90 seconds, researchers reveal

A new type of battery charging technology could reduce the charge times of electric vehicles from hours to minutes, researchers claim.Calculations made by scientists at the Institute for Basic Science in South Korea revealed that so-called quantum batteries would reduce typical home charging times of electric cars from 10 hours to just three minutes.Charging at supercharger stations would be even quicker, dropping from around 30 minutes to 90 seconds – roughly the same amount of time it takes to fill a fuel-powered vehicle’s tank.Quantum batteries work through a phenomenon known as superabsorption, which involves a quantum mechanical principle relating to...
TECHNOLOGY
World Economic Forum

Solar vs wind power: The ultimate showdown

Two of the most popular renewable energy sources in the US, at this moment, are solar and wind. An expert weighs up the pros and cons. History shows that advances in renewable energy often follow crises: In the 1970s, oil embargos caused the cost of oil to quadruple, spurring efforts to reduce American dependence on fossil fuels and find alternative sources of power, including solar energy or wind power. The 2008-09 global financial crisis led to several governments linking part of their economic stimulus to investment in clean energy. The COVID-19 pandemic led to an unprecedented energy shock, and following in 2021, investment in renewable energy reached the highest levels since the Great Recession.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
TechRadar

23% of your electricity bill comes from devices you’re not using

As of next month, it’s estimated that the use of so-called vampire devices will cost £3.3 billion a year. Many items in our home use huge amounts of energy, including washing machines, dryers and fridges. However, most households are aware of these costs and only use the items when necessary. But, many of us neglect to pay attention to the small devices that are continually plugged in, such as phone chargers, televisions and microwaves.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
MySanAntonio

Occidental plans 70 plants to capture carbon from air by 2035

(Bloomberg) -- Occidental Petroleum Corp., the shale giant backed by Warren Buffett, plans to build 70 carbon capture facilities around the world by 2035 that will each remove as much as 1 million tons per year of the greenhouse gas directly from the atmosphere. Construction on the first, $1 billion...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
yankodesign.com

Iceland opens largest carbon-capture and storage plant called Orca

To say that climate change is one of, if not the biggest problems of this generation is most likely an understatement. The past few years we’ve seen all kinds of campaigns, businesses, products, and structures, all with the goal of bringing awareness to this problem and at the same time, reducing the carbon footprint in both small and big ways. Carbon capture is one of those phrases that we hear about even though there are still some who consider it a bit controversial. Late last year, we saw the largest direct air carbon capture plant start operating in Iceland.
ENVIRONMENT
The Conversation U.S.

Nuclear fusion hit a milestone thanks to better reactor walls – this engineering advance is building toward reactors of the future

Scientists at a laboratory in England have shattered the record for the amount of energy produced during a controlled, sustained fusion reaction. The production of 59 megajoules of energy over five seconds at the Joint European Torus – or JET – experiment in England has been called “a breakthrough” by some news outlets and caused quite a lot of excitement among physicists. But a common line regarding fusion electricity production is that it is “always 20 years away.” We are a nuclear physicist and a nuclear engineer who study how to develop controlled nuclear fusion for the purpose of generating electricity. The...
ENERGY INDUSTRY

Comments / 0

Community Policy