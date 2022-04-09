ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Lara Logan says she was ‘pushed out’ at Fox News

By The Hill via Nexstar Media Wire, Dominick Mastrangelo
8 News Now
8 News Now
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4fV3rJ_0f4eZMUc00

( The Hill ) — Former CBS journalist Lara Logan claims she was “pushed out” at Fox News following controversial comments she made late last year comparing Anthony Fauci to infamous Nazi doctor Josef Mengele.

“No, I was definitely pushed out,” Logan said during an interview with conservative radio host Eric Metaxas. “I mean, there is no doubt about that. They don’t want independent thinkers. They don’t want people who follow the facts regardless of the politics.”

DeSantis says ‘Cold War’ coming between Florida, Georgia, if Stacey Abrams is elected governor

Logan, who was not on Fox’s payroll, had previously hosted a docuseries produced by Warm Springs Productions titled “Lara Logan Has No Agenda,” episodes of which appeared on Fox’s streaming service Fox Nation. She has also appeared as a guest on a number of the network’s primetime opinion programs on cable, often sharing her thoughts on media coverage, political issues and other current events.

During an appearance in November on “Fox News Primetime,” Logan compared Fauci, the nation’s leading infectious diseases expert, to the Nazi doctor who worked at Auschwitz during the Holocaust.

“What you see on Dr. Fauci, this is what people say to me, that he doesn’t represent science to them. He represents Josef Mengele … the Nazi doctor who did experiments on Jews during the Second World War and in the concentration camps,” Logan said. “And I am talking about people all across the world are saying this. Because the response from COVID, what it has done to countries everywhere, what it has done to civil liberties, the suicide rates, the poverty, it has obliterated economies.”

Logan’s comments were widely panned, including by a number of Jewish groups and the Auschwitz Memorial and Museum. She was also reportedly dropped by her talent agency following the comments.

“I’ve always said I don’t belong to any party. I don’t belong to any one side,” Logan said. “I really don’t care about media organizations who for years have reported false stories. Why should I care what they have to say?”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KLAS.

Comments / 0

Related
Rolling Stone

Fox Nation’s Lara Logan Suggests Theory of Evolution Is a Hoax Funded by Jews

Click here to read the full article. It wasn’t long ago that Lara Logan was a correspondent for CBS News, which is a little hard to believe considering the types of conspiracy theories she’s been pushing since she left the network. The latest came during an appearance on the right-wing podcast “And We Know,” during which Logan suggested that the theory of evolution is the result of a wealthy Jewish family paying Charles Darwin to devise an explanation for what gave rise to humanity. “Does anyone know who employed Darwin, where Darwinism comes from?” Logan, now with Fox News’ streaming service Fox...
SCIENCE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Georgia State
State
Florida State
Boston Globe

Chris Wallace says life at Fox News became ‘unsustainable’

As he starts a new streaming show at CNN, the longtime TV anchor reflects on his decision to leave Fox News after 18 years. “I just no longer felt comfortable with the programming at Fox.”. Chris Wallace uttered those words matter-of-factly, in between bites of a Sweetgreen salad at his...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lara Logan
Person
Anthony Fauci
Person
Josef Mengele
Person
Eric Metaxas
Person
Stacey Abrams
The Independent

Navy veteran surgeon reveals heroic efforts to get injured Fox News reporter Benjamin Hall out of Ukraine

An ex-US Navy trauma surgeon has revealed how he helped evacuate a wounded American reporter from Ukraine after a Russian artillery attack.Richard Jadick, who served in Iraq and was awarded the bronze star medal, said in an interview with Fox News on Wednesday that he had been working in Poland for Save Our Allies, a charity which works to evacuate Americans from conflict zones.He was then scrambled to Kyiv to rescue Fox's British-born correspondent Benjamin Hall, 39, who was severely injured last week in an incident that also killed longtime photojournalist Pierre Zakrzewski, 55, and Ukranian reporter Oleksandra 'Sasha'...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fox News#News Nation#Concentration Camps#Cbs#Nazi#Warm Springs Productions#Fox Nation#Auschwitz#Jews
Variety

Fox News’ Ratings Surprise: ‘The Five’ Keeps Outperforming Primetime

Click here to read the full article. Everyone’s talking about this week’s furor at the Oscars — even the hosts at Fox News Channel’s “The Five.” On Monday afternoon, regulars Greg Gutfeld, Dana Perino, Jesse Watters and Jeanine Pirro held forth with guest Piers Morgan — the British journalist and TV host who has demonstrated a proclivity for getting into celebrity feuds — sitting in a chair typically reserved for someone with more liberal political views. In the show’s opening segment, however, politics went out the window. Today was a day to discuss Will Smith’s slapping of Chris Rock the previous...
TV & VIDEOS
The Independent

‘A smoking rifle’: Donald Trump Jr accused of ‘treasonous criminality’ over 2020 election texts

Two days after Election Day, Donald Trump Jr discussed a plan to “control” the outcome of the 2020 presidential election with his father’s chief aide, revelations that former Trump administration officials and legal experts say show the extraordinary depths the former president planned to maintain power, before results were even finalised.In text messages reported by CNN and obtained by a congressional probe into the events leading up to and surrounding the 6 January, 2021 attack on the US Capitol, Trump Jr told then-White House chief of staff Mark Meadows “we have operational control” and “multiple paths” to determined the...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
NewsBreak
Sports
Salon

Fox News guest says it's unnecessary for Ukrainian refugees to come to America

Laura Ingraham, host of The Ingraham Angle on Fox News Channel (Michael Brochstein/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images) This article originally appeared on AlterNet. As Russia continues its militant invasion in Ukraine and news outlets offer coverage of the devastation Ukrainians are facing, one Fox News guest is arguing there is no reason for refugees to flee to the United States.
FOREIGN POLICY
8 News Now

8 News Now

21K+
Followers
8K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

8NewsNow.com is the most trusted local news site in Las Vegas for breaking news, weather, and traffic updates in real time, wherever you go.

 https://www.8newsnow.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy