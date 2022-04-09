I-90 reopens after multiple collisions closed the pass

All lanes of northbound I-5 are 38th Street South in Tacoma have reopened, after an hours-long closure following a fatal collision Friday involving multiple vehicles. “As of now, I know that five cars and two semi trucks were involved in this collision,” Washington State Trooper Robert Reyer told KIRO Newsradio on Friday morning.
Both directions of Snoqualmie Pass have been shut down due to multiple collisions and spinouts on Saturday afternoon. Heavy snow is falling in the mountains. The collisions involve 15 to 20 cars, the Washington State Department of Transportation said. Westbound Interstate 90 at milepost 106 near Ellensburg and eastbound I-90...
PROSSER, Wash. — With this unusual winter weather in Spring for April 11th, there are already several unexpected closures and concerning traffic conditions. Washington Department Of Transportation East reported several closures and crashes on their Twitter account. I-82 near Prosser: Semi crash blocking the eastbound lanes. SR 241 between...
PROSSER -- Drivers can expect heavy delays on the I-82 Eastbound near Prosser. According to Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) a blocking Collision involving a Semi-truck carrying fruit crates crashed along the highway. Early Monday there was also a major crash outside Ellensburg at military exit 11.
SALEM, Ore. (KATU) — Half of a mobile home slipped off of a trailer and into traffic on Interstate 5, partially blocking traffic south of Salem, Oregon on Tuesday afternoon. At about 4 p.m., Oregon State Police said the oversized load fell into the right southbound lane. Troopers said...
ROCKAWAY BEACH, Ore. (KTVZ) — An active landslide has closed a stretch of U.S. Highway 101 in both directions Tuesday along the northern Oregon coast at milepost 47, north of Rockaway Beach, according to tweets from the Oregon Department of Transportation. ODOT tweeted a photo Tuesday morning showing a...
KING COUNTy, Wash. - Washington State Patrol says a 27-year-old from Seattle was killed in a single-vehicle collision on northbound I-5 just north of SR 516. According to state patrol, the driver was attempting to change lanes when they swerved, causing the vehicle to roll into a tree. The driver...
A late spring snowstorm in the Tri-Cities region is expected to let up about midday but by 8 a.m. about an inch of snow already covered the ground in the Tri-Cities. The storm set a new Tri-Cities record, with April 11 now the latest day in the spring with measurable snowfall, according to data from the National Weather Service.
WEST BATON ROUGE PARISH, La. (WAFB) - Authorities have reopened I-10 East near the Port Allen/Plaquemine exit after an earlier deadly crash forced them to close the roadway for five hours on Thursday. The crash involving a charter bus and an 18-wheeler happened around 11 a.m. Thursday, March 24. The...
ATLANTA — A crash involving five cars had all lanes of Interstate 85 southbound shut down at Highway 138 (Jonesboro Road) in Union City around 7 a.m. on Wednesday morning. Around 8 a.m., the wreck was cleared and lanes were moving again. Drivers were encouraged to use Highway 29...
YAKIMA COUNTY -- More than a thousand people are without power in the Yakima Valley as wind and snow has caused multiple power pole fires and power lines down. As of Monday morning between Yakima and Grandview, Pacific Power reports that more than 2200 homes and businesses are without power.
KANORADO, Kan. (KSNT) – The Kansas Highway Patrol (KHP) is reporting that a combination of winter weather and car crashes has shut down the eastbound and westbound lanes on I-70 leading into Colorado. The KHP first reported about this on Twitter, saying that eastbound I-70 is closed from Limon, CO to the Kansas State Line. […]
STAFFORD, Va. (WWBT) - Virginia State Police are investigating a single-vehicle crash on I-95 South in Stafford County Wednesday morning. At 8:32 a.m., troopers responded to the crash that occurred at mile marker 135. Troopers say a tractor-trailer was traveling southbound when it ran off the right side of the...
UPDATE (CBS46) - All lanes have been reopened. _______________________________________________________________________________________________________________________. ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Cobb County officials promptly shut down I-285 near the ramp from I-285 east and I-75 south after a crash left one person dead. Details surrounding the crash remain limited at this time, but authorities confirm they are...
LOVELAND, Colo. — Loveland Pass reopened after it was closed for hours due to safety concerns following an avalanche Wednesday morning, the Clear Creek Sheriff's Office said. Around 8 a.m., the sheriff's office said it received a call of an avalanche in the area of mile marker 225 at...
POLK COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — A crash on Interstate 26 near Holbert Cove Road closed part of the highway Friday afternoon. The crash happened about 4 p.m. on the westbound side at mile marker 56 in on the Green River bridge. Reports said several vehicles were involved. Officials had...
The Tri-Cities set a new weather record on Monday as residents woke up to a late spring snowfall. April 11 is now the latest day in the spring with measurable snowfall in the Tri-Cities, according to the National Weather Service.
