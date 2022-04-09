I-90 reopens after multiple collisions closed the pass

A late spring snowstorm in the Tri-Cities region is expected to let up about midday but by 8 a.m. about an inch of snow already covered the ground in the Tri-Cities. The storm set a new Tri-Cities record, with April 11 now the latest day in the spring with measurable snowfall, according to data from the National Weather Service.

TRI-CITIES, WA ・ 1 DAY AGO