MARSHALL, Tx (KMSS/KTAL) – ETBU batters struck out fifteen times on Friday, as the Tigers dropped game one of a three game series to LeTourneau 3-2. The Tigers never led, as the ‘Jackets built a 2-0 lead in the top of the first. LeTourneau starter Jared Schurig went seven innings, struck out ten batters, and allowed two runs on seven hits to pick up the win.

LONGVIEW, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO