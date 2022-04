It looks like the New York Yankees were wise to go out and get Anthony Rizzo because he excelled against the Boston Red Sox. Anthony Rizzo may not be perfect, but he is really, really good and New York Yankees fans are definitely really, really big fans of him right now. Rizzo has been great against the Boston Red Sox and it looks like he’s done enough to get Yankees fans excited about just how good Rizzo can be for them this season.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO