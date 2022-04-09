ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Dormant for two years, California border crossing opens only to Ukrainians

By Salvador Rivera
8 News Now
8 News Now
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=33n9xw_0f4eXlR500

SAN DIEGO ( Border Report ) — A pedestrian crossing at the San Ysidro Port of Entry that had been closed for two years was reopened this morning to allow only Ukrainian immigrants to enter the U.S.

No other migrants or border commuters were given access to the facility.

Volunteers said 50 Ukrainians were being processed and given access north of the border every two hours.

Once they came out of the building, the migrants were met by volunteers like Phil Metzger, head pastor of Calvary San Diego.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ZEQkD_0f4eXlR500
Phil Metzger is the head pastor at Calvary San Diego and is one of the volunteers helping Ukrainian migrants as they cross the border into San Diego. (Salvador Rivera/Border Report)
Many Ukrainians fleeing war land just south of California

Metzger and others could be seen handing out bottles of water, doughnuts and other snacks to the immigrants.

“CBP wanted to make the process smoother and they’re the ones, it was their idea and they made it happen,” said Metzger. “They let us know and here we are.”

Metzger said they were also there to advise the migrants.

“There’s a lot of moving parts to trying to get across, they need 24 hours to figure it out, most of them have families or they have friends, they just need a minute to catch their breath,” he said.

One of the migrants helped by volunteers was Arcam.

“We came to start a new life, start from zero,” he said. “I think for me and my family here, I will build a new house and start a new life and all will be okay.”

Arcam talked about his journey to get to the U.S., saying he and his family started the trek in Moldova once they got out of Ukraine, and then passed through Romania, Hungary, Slovakia and a few other countries before getting to Paris.

He ultimately got to Mexico City earlier this month. Two days ago, Arcam arrived in Tijuana.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=22bWwn_0f4eXlR500
Arcam is an immigrant from Ukraine who was granted access into the U.S. through Ped West at the San Ysidro Port of Entry. (Salvador Rivera/Border Report)

On Wednesday morning, after getting a temporary humanitarian visa from the U.S., he found himself in California.

Arcam told Border Report he eventually wants to live in Los Angeles.

“Amazing, imagine, it’s a wonderful country, it’s a wonderful country I’m safe here.”

Ukrainian family makes it to U.S. after fleeing Russian invasion

Earlier this week, Tijuana city officials said they had received 1,200 Ukrainian immigrants and had decided to house them in a shelter.

On Wednesday morning, many of the migrants were bused to the border and began crossing into the U.S.

Visit BorderReport.com for the latest exclusive stories and breaking news about issues along the U.S.-Mexico border

“What would be a great thing from our perspective is if they could begin the process in Europe, maybe Poland where there are direct flights into the states, that would be a safer pathway for people, a faster pathway,” Metzger said.

Border Report reached out to U.S. Customs and Border Protection about reopening Ped West for the Ukrainian migrants, but our messages have not been returned.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KLAS.

Comments / 47

Jeana Wells
1d ago

Praying for the refugees. 🙏🙏🙏 Everyone else be glad you're not in their situation right & going through their tragedies & hardships.

Reply
10
Bernd
21h ago

Just make sure all the refugees are properly and thoroughly vetted. CA doesn't need any more Nazi's.

Reply(3)
12
Jo Cantrell
17h ago

It was say the men had to stay in Ukraine. Why are we seeing men who should be fighting to protect their country.

Reply
4
Related
8 News Now

Tanks on Trains: Why so many were in Las Vegas

Dozens of tanks, armored personnel carriers, troop transport vehicles, Bradley fighting vehicles, and much more were recently seen in downtown Las Vegas and around the valley. All of them loaded on to rail cars being hauled to somewhere from somewhere.
LAS VEGAS, NV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Diego, CA
State
California State
Local
California Government
San Diego, CA
Government
The Associated Press

African refugees see racial bias as US welcomes Ukrainians

Wilfred Tebah doesn’t begrudge the U.S. for swiftly granting humanitarian protections to Ukrainians escaping Russia’s devastating invasion of their homeland. But the 27-year-old, who fled Cameroon during its ongoing conflict, can’t help but wonder what would happen if the millions fleeing that Eastern Europe nation were a different hue.
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Border Crossing#Tijuana#Ukrainians#Border Report#Calvary San Diego#Cbp
Daily Mail

NATO flexes its muscles on Putin's doorstep: Alliance sends 30,000 troops, 50 vessels and 200 aircraft to Russian-neighbour Norway for military drills

NATO has sent tens of thousands of troops, including Royal Marines, an aircraft carrier, a destroyer ship and a nuclear-powered attack submarine to Norway, which borders Russia. Troops from 28 countries in Europe and North America are taking part in an exercise lasting around a month, which began in northern...
MILITARY
Daily Mail

US is paying $2MILLION a month to provide 24hr protection for former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo from Iran threat: Another $175K is being spent to protect former Iran envoy Brian Hook

The State Department says its paying more than $2million per month to provide 24-hour security to former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and another $175,000 for another former top aide, both of whom face 'serious and credible' threats from Iran. The department told Congress in a report that the cost...
U.S. POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Poland
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Immigration
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
Country
Hungary
Place
Mexico City
Kisha Walker

Four Dismembered Bodies Discovered in a Well-Known Troubled Caribbean Resort in Mexico

*Information reported by The US SUN has been used as a source for this report*. Authorities have reported Thursday, the discovery of four dismembered human male bodies in the Caribbean resort of Playa del Carmen, known to be a troubled establishment. The bodies of the four men were dumped near a housing development. The prosecutor's office in the state of Quintana Roo have said, the male bodies did not show signs of bullet wounds, it's unclear how the men died. However, the fact that the bodies were dumped together in the shrubs beside an access road suggested a gangland-style killing, Authorities reported.
Vice

A Cartel Firefight Just Turned a US-Mexico Border Town Into a War Zone

CIUDAD JUAREZ, Mexico — For at least three hours early Monday, the Mexican border city of Nuevo Laredo, just across from Laredo, Texas, was paralyzed by a ferocious shootout between alleged members of Cartel del Noreste and the Mexican authorities. Locals reported several gunfights on social media happening simultaneously...
LAREDO, TX
Vice

The US Just Put a $10 Million Bounty on an Unknown Cartel Leader

The Biden administration just placed a $10 million reward on the head of the leader of a little-known cartel in Guatemala. The prize for Eugenio Darío Molina-López “Molina”, head of Los Huistas, is twice that offered for help leading to the capture of Joaquin ‘El Chapo’ Guzman’s sons, known as Los Chapitos, which was set to $5 million for each in December 2021.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

Russian commercial pilot announces after flight lands that 'the war in Ukraine is a crime, we must stop it immediately' - to rapturous applause from passengers

This is the moment a Russian airline pilot announces over the loudspeaker that the war in Ukraine is 'a crime' to a plane full of passengers on a flight to Turkey. The pilot, who has not yet been named, was flying for airline Pobeda, a subsidiary of Russian airline Aeroflot which recently suspended all its flights to the EU and the UK after the European bloc placed a blanket ban on Russian-owned aircraft entering its airspace.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
8 News Now

8 News Now

21K+
Followers
8K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

8NewsNow.com is the most trusted local news site in Las Vegas for breaking news, weather, and traffic updates in real time, wherever you go.

 https://www.8newsnow.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy