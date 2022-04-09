Rizzo, Stanton both homer as Yankees win second straight over Red Sox

NEW YORK — It's no secret that the Yankees lineup is built around power. That power accounted for the first four Yankees runs that sent the game to extra innings on Opening Day. On Saturday, the Yankees also used the long ball for four more runs against the rival Red Sox.

Anthony Rizzo and Giancarlo Stanton each struck two-run home runs for the Yankees in a 4-2 win over the Red Sox on Saturday in front of a sold out Yankee Stadium filled with 46,882 fans.

For Rizzo, it was the second straight game that the first baseman hit a two-run shot to begin the season following his fourth inning home run. Rizzo became the sixth Yankee with at least a home run and two RBI in each of the team's first two games. Rizzo joins Mark Teixeira (2011), Hideki Matsui (2005), Dave Winfield (1983), Graig Nettles (1973) and Elston Howard (1963) on that list.

Stanton also has a home run in each of the first two games after a solo home run on Friday, which tied the game at the time. Stanton's second shot of the season, however, proved to be the difference on Saturday with a sixth inning shot. It was also the sixth straight game that Stanton has homered against Boston, dating back to last season.

"Just fortunate to get some balls over the plate and be on time and get the barrel to it," said Stanton. "I can't say it's the rivalry or anything. I'm doing my homework and I'm getting the ball over the plate."

Luis Severino is back

In his first start since September 28, 2019, Luis Severino tossed three innings plus one batter in the top of the fourth, allowing two runs on five hits while walking one and striking out five. Severino threw 41 of his 65 pitches for strikes.

“I think everything was good," said Severino. "I had a good changeup. I had a good fastball for strikes. The slider was very good. The only mistake was the homer.”

That home run was allowed to Alex Verdugo in the second inning and accounted for the only runs for Boston on Saturday.

Severino also showed great velocity in his first start, throwing 35 fastballs during the start with the lowest speed being 95.4 miles per hour. Severino's fastest pitch of the afternoon was recorded at 100.3 miles per hour.

“I think adrenaline got me to that," said Severino. "I wasn’t trying to throw 100. In spring training, I was trying to make good pitches and I think the velocity then was like 95. I think that’s part of my game now if I can make pitches.”

Following Severino were six relievers, all pitching an inning each and keeping the Red Sox lineup hitless for the remainder of the game. Ron Marinaccio, who made his Major League debut , was followed by Miguel Castro, Lucas Luetge, Chad Green, Clay Holmes and Aroldis Chapman. The tandem combined for six hitless innings, walking four and striking out seven.

"It's really fun to watch," said Stanton. "It's good to be behind them and not in the box against them. They're nasty and they're going to be tough for guys all year."

The Yankees will try to complete the sweep of a series shortened to three games due to rain Sunday evening.

