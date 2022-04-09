ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Rizzo, Stanton both homer as Yankees win second straight over Red Sox

By Robert Aitken Jr., NorthJersey.com
The Bergen Record
The Bergen Record
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3iQroS_0f4eXhuB00

NEW YORK — It's no secret that the Yankees lineup is built around power. That power accounted for the first four Yankees runs that sent the game to extra innings on Opening Day. On Saturday, the Yankees also used the long ball for four more runs against the rival Red Sox.

Anthony Rizzo and Giancarlo Stanton each struck two-run home runs for the Yankees in a 4-2 win over the Red Sox on Saturday in front of a sold out Yankee Stadium filled with 46,882 fans.

For Rizzo, it was the second straight game that the first baseman hit a two-run shot to begin the season following his fourth inning home run. Rizzo became the sixth Yankee with at least a home run and two RBI in each of the team's first two games. Rizzo joins Mark Teixeira (2011), Hideki Matsui (2005), Dave Winfield (1983), Graig Nettles (1973) and Elston Howard (1963) on that list.

Stanton also has a home run in each of the first two games after a solo home run on Friday, which tied the game at the time. Stanton's second shot of the season, however, proved to be the difference on Saturday with a sixth inning shot. It was also the sixth straight game that Stanton has homered against Boston, dating back to last season.

"Just fortunate to get some balls over the plate and be on time and get the barrel to it," said Stanton. "I can't say it's the rivalry or anything. I'm doing my homework and I'm getting the ball over the plate."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3eueQD_0f4eXhuB00

Luis Severino is back

In his first start since September 28, 2019, Luis Severino tossed three innings plus one batter in the top of the fourth, allowing two runs on five hits while walking one and striking out five. Severino threw 41 of his 65 pitches for strikes.

“I think everything was good," said Severino. "I had a good changeup. I had a good fastball for strikes. The slider was very good. The only mistake was the homer.”

That home run was allowed to Alex Verdugo in the second inning and accounted for the only runs for Boston on Saturday.

Severino also showed great velocity in his first start, throwing 35 fastballs during the start with the lowest speed being 95.4 miles per hour. Severino's fastest pitch of the afternoon was recorded at 100.3 miles per hour.

“I think adrenaline got me to that," said Severino. "I wasn’t trying to throw 100. In spring training, I was trying to make good pitches and I think the velocity then was like 95. I think that’s part of my game now if I can make pitches.”

Following Severino were six relievers, all pitching an inning each and keeping the Red Sox lineup hitless for the remainder of the game. Ron Marinaccio, who made his Major League debut , was followed by Miguel Castro, Lucas Luetge, Chad Green, Clay Holmes and Aroldis Chapman. The tandem combined for six hitless innings, walking four and striking out seven.

"It's really fun to watch," said Stanton. "It's good to be behind them and not in the box against them. They're nasty and they're going to be tough for guys all year."

The Yankees will try to complete the sweep of a series shortened to three games due to rain Sunday evening.

Email: aitken@northjersey.com

Twitter: @robertaitkenjr

This article originally appeared on NorthJersey.com: Rizzo, Stanton both homer as Yankees win second straight over Red Sox

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Look: The Yankees Are Getting Booed On Opening Day

Yankees fans are already in mid-season form. On Friday afternoon, the team was showered with boos because of its performance in the top of the first inning. All-Star pitcher Gerrit Cole gave up a two-run homer to Rafael Devers. Obviously, that didn’t sit well with the fans at Yankee Stadium.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Yardbarker

Yankees' Josh Donaldson Sinks Sox With Walk-Off on Opening Day

The Red Sox and Yankees renewed their timeless rivalry on Friday for an Opening Day clash in the Bronx and it was an instant classic. Battling back and forth into extra innings, New York had an opportunity to send a sellout crowd home happy in the bottom of the 11th, needing just one run to score. That's when New York's newcomers stepped up on the biggest stage.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Yardbarker

Yankees Finally Upgraded At An Important Position

The New York Yankees have had a little dysfunction at the first base position over the past few years. In every season since 2018, the Bronx Bombers have had a different Opening Day first baseman and haven’t really had much stability at the position ever since then. The trend...
MLB
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
City
Boston, NY
New York City, NY
Sports
City
Boston, MA
City
Homer, NY
Boston, MA
Sports
Yardbarker

Good news and bad news: Yankees’ bullpen powers team past Red Sox

The New York Yankees picked up their second consecutive win of the 2022 regular season, taking down the Boston Red Sox with phenomenal pitching (2-1). After being knocked out of the Wild Card by Boston last year, the Yankees clearly had something to prove this week, showcasing resiliency and efficiency at all levels.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Aroldis Chapman
Person
Luis Severino
Person
Graig Nettles
Person
Hideki Matsui
Person
Anthony Rizzo
Person
Mark Teixeira
Person
Giancarlo Stanton
Yardbarker

Red Sox vs. Yankees Prediction and Odds for Saturday, April 9 (Don't Expect Pitching Duel in The Bronx)

The New York Yankees won their season opener against the Boston Red Sox yesterday 6-5, despite trailing the entire game. All 10 ½ innings in fact. But, newly acquired Josh Donaldson capped off his debut in pinstripes with a walk-off single. It was the first time the Yankees had a walk-off win on opening day since Yogi Berra was behind the plate. Anthony Rizzo added a two-run diner while Stanton lead off the fourth with a bomb. It was a nice bit of revenge after the BoSox beat the Yankees in the AL Wild Card game last year.
BOSTON, MA
Boston

4 takeaways as the Red Sox fall again to the Yankees

New York hit a pair of two-run homers, which was enough to give the Yankees a 4-2 win over the Red Sox in Game 2 of the season. The Red Sox remained winless in the 2022 season following Saturday’s game against the Yankees. They fell 4-2 to move to 0-2 on the extremely young season. Time to panic? Certainly not, but there wasn’t much good to write about the Red Sox on Saturday.
BOSTON, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Yankees#Mlb#Baseball#Sports#The Red Sox
numberfire.com

Kyle Higashioka sitting Sunday night for Yankees

New York Yankees catcher Kyle Higashioka is not in the lineup Sunday in the team's game against the Boston Red Sox. Higashioka is being replaced behind the plate by Jose Trevino versus Red Sox starter Tanner Houck. In 7 plate appearances this season, Higashioka has a .143 batting average with...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Boston Red Sox
MLB Teams
New York Yankees
The Bergen Record

The Bergen Record

4K+
Followers
2K+
Post
589K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest news, information, sports, food, entertainment, real estate, video and opinion in Bergen, Passaic, Morris and Essex counties in NJ.

 http://northjersey.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy