1 killed, 1 injured in plane crash in northern New Mexico

OJO ENCINO, N.M,. (AP) — One person was killed and a second injured when a plane crashed Saturday in a rural area of northern New Mexico, the State Police said.

The Federal Aviation Administration and the National Transportation Safety Board will investigate the crash that occurred near Ojo Encino about 8 miles (13 kilometers) south of Counselor, Officer Dusty Francisco said.

Francisco said a 19-year-old injured man was transported to a hospital but that no information was available on his condition.

Authorities were working to identity the person killed in the crash, Francisco said.

Ojo Caliente is 72 miles (116 kilometers) northwest of Albuquerque and along the boundary between Sandoval and McKinley counties.