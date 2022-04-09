ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Accidents

1 killed, 1 injured in plane crash in northern New Mexico

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 1 day ago

OJO ENCINO, N.M,. (AP) — One person was killed and a second injured when a plane crashed Saturday in a rural area of northern New Mexico, the State Police said.

The Federal Aviation Administration and the National Transportation Safety Board will investigate the crash that occurred near Ojo Encino about 8 miles (13 kilometers) south of Counselor, Officer Dusty Francisco said.

Francisco said a 19-year-old injured man was transported to a hospital but that no information was available on his condition.

Authorities were working to identity the person killed in the crash, Francisco said.

Ojo Caliente is 72 miles (116 kilometers) northwest of Albuquerque and along the boundary between Sandoval and McKinley counties.

Comments / 0

Related
People

Car Carrying 6 Okla. Girls Came to 'Rolling Stop' Before They Were Killed in Crash, Authorities Say

The car carrying six female students, who were killed in a car crash earlier this week, came to a "rolling stop" at a nearby traffic sign before the accident, authorities say. Witnesses said the 2015 Chevrolet Spark involved in the crash had stopped behind another vehicle at the stop sign but did not stop itself before attempting a left-hand turn while entering United States Highway 377, according to a news release shared Thursday by the Oklahoma Department of Public Safety obtained by PEOPLE.
OKLAHOMA STATE
Complex

Six High School Girls Killed in Crash With Semi-Truck

Oklahoma authorities are investigating a car crash that left six teenage girls dead. According to NBC News, the incident took place at around 12:30 p.m. local time Tuesday in Tishomingo, a small town located about 100 miles away from Oklahoma City. Officials say the high-schoolers were riding in a small passenger vehicle when they crashed into a semi-truck at the intersection of US Highway 377 and Oklahoma State Highway 22.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
WKRC

Deadly helicopter crash caught on camera

ROWLETT, Texas (WKRC/CNN Newsource) - Two people were killed in a helicopter crash in Texas on Friday. Terrifying video shows the aircraft spinning out of control and plummeting. You can see that the tail rotor had separated from the rest of the Robinson R-44 helicopter. Another angle shot from a...
ROWLETT, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Mexico State
The Independent

US orders Americans not to travel to Mexico district after violent reaction to arrest of suspected cartel boss

The US State Department has issued a travel advisory for the state of Tamaulipas in Mexico following an outbreak of violence near the US consulate in Nuevo Laredo. The consulate was forced to close for a short time on Monday after a gunfight broke out over the arrest of alleged Cartel Del Noreste drug cartel leader Juan Gerardo Trevino. Mr Trevino, also known as "El Huevo”, is facing extradition to the US, according to Reuters. He is charged with drug trafficking, money laundering, and state-level charges for murder, terrorism, extortion and criminal association. According to Ricardo Meija, Mexico's assistant...
IMMIGRATION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Plane Crash#Northern New Mexico#Albuquerque#Traffic Accident#Ap#The State Police
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
NTSB
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
Kisha Walker

Four Dismembered Bodies Discovered in a Well-Known Troubled Caribbean Resort in Mexico

*Information reported by The US SUN has been used as a source for this report*. Authorities have reported Thursday, the discovery of four dismembered human male bodies in the Caribbean resort of Playa del Carmen, known to be a troubled establishment. The bodies of the four men were dumped near a housing development. The prosecutor's office in the state of Quintana Roo have said, the male bodies did not show signs of bullet wounds, it's unclear how the men died. However, the fact that the bodies were dumped together in the shrubs beside an access road suggested a gangland-style killing, Authorities reported.
iheart.com

Escaped Camel Kills Two Men in Tennessee

In a bizarre story out of Tennessee, a crazed camel managed to escape from a petting zoo and, in the ensuing chaos, killed two unfortunate men who came across the rampaging creature. The unfortunate incident reportedly occurred last Thursday afternoon at a location known as Shirley Farms in the community of Obion. Although the circumstances surrounding how the event began are uncertain at this time, the local sheriff's office indicated that their involvement began when they received a call about a loose camel in the area that was "attacking people."
TENNESSEE STATE
The Independent

Tornado warning - live: Video shows Texas Walmart shoppers being dragged as South now faces flooding

A storm system that passed through Texas, Louisiana, Mississippi and Alabama overnight has killed one person and wounded an unknown number. Texas Governor Greg Abbott called the destruction “devastating”, and said it was a “miracle” that more people were not killed immediately. Several videos and pictures captured on Monday night showed powerful tornadoes cause massive damage to RVs, houses and schools with one video showing a truck driver having near escape after getting tossed into air.Another video also showed a tornado approaching a Walmart in Round Rock, not far from Austin, which forced customers to flee the oncoming twister....
ENVIRONMENT
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

846K+
Followers
414K+
Post
384M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy