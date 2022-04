Roll up your sleeves and eat to your heart's desire at the 2nd annual Spring Wing Fest at SRP Park on March 19. From 1 p.m. to 5 p.m., food trucks will be parked in the outfield and competing for the title of Augusta Wing-Off and $1,000 cash prize against 2020 winner Smokin’ Gringo BBQ. Tickets can be purchased via the GreenJackets website starting at $10 per person. Kids under 10 are free with a ticketed adult. Tickets provide entry into Festival. Delicious Fare, Wings and Beverages will be available for additional cost.

AUGUSTA, GA ・ 27 DAYS AGO