ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Look up! Total solar eclipse over Central Texas is 2 years away

By Nick Bannin
KXAN
KXAN
 1 day ago

AUSTIN (KXAN) – Mark your calendars for April 8, 2024! A total solar eclipse will be visible right over Central Texas in just under two years.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3j28ir_0f4eXQqi00

What is a solar eclipse?

A solar eclipse is when a portion of the sun is blocked by the moon casting a shadow on Earth. For a total solar eclipse, the moon covers the entire disk of the sun with only the sun’s corona showing around the shape of the new moon.

Eclipse times over Austin

According to TimeAndDate.com, these are the times of the Total Solar Eclipse on April 8, 2024, in Austin.

  • 12:17:13 p.m.: Partial eclipse begins
  • 1:36:09 p.m:. Full Eclipse Begins
  • 1:37:02 p.m.: Maximum eclipse
  • 1:37:55 p.m.: Full Eclipse Ends
  • 2:58:08 p.m.: Partial eclipse ends

This means that Austin will experience a total solar eclipse for 1 minute and 46 seconds where it will be almost as dark as night.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0zpH8m_0f4eXQqi00

Who will be able to see the total solar eclipse in Central Texas?

While we’ll all be able to see a partial solar eclipse in 2024 only some areas of Central Texas will get the TOTAL solar eclipse.

Here are the counties where you’ll see the total solar eclipse wherever you are within the county:

  • Blanco
  • Burnet
  • Lampasas
  • Llano
  • Gillespie
  • San Saba
  • Mason

Here are the counties where you WILL NOT see the total solar eclipse at all from anywhere in the county:

  • Bastrop
  • Lockhart
  • Lee
  • Fayette

Counties where some parts of the county will see a total solar eclipse:

  • Williamson
  • Travis
  • Hays
  • Milam

This map shows you the center line of the eclipse and the boundaries of the total solar eclipse in white. Outside of those white lines you won’t see the total solar eclipse, but within those lines you will.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=42OThI_0f4eXQqi00
Total solar eclipse path over Central Texas

The western white line exists outside of Central Texas, but the eastern white line cuts through Milam, Williamson, Travis and Hays Counties.

Cities ON THE LINE include Buda, Mountain City, Onion Creek, Del Valle, Manor, Manda, Noack, Tracy, Cameron and Jones Prairie to name a few.

If you live in those communities, you may want to consider driving a little farther west to observe the total solar eclipse. The experience of totality is all or nothing, so it’s not just enough to be “close.”

Of course your ability to view the total solar eclipse will be dependent on weather and if there are any clouds in the way. Two years out is a little too far for us to forecast…yet.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KXAN Austin.

Comments / 1

Related
Daily Mail

Look up tonight! The Northern Lights could be visible as far south as EDINBURGH following a giant 'cannibal' solar eruption that is barrelling towards us at 1.8 MILLION miles/hour

The Northern Lights are more commonly associated with putting on a show in the Arctic Circle. But tonight the spectacular natural phenomenon could be visible as far south as Edinburgh because of a giant 'cannibal' solar eruption that is barrelling towards Earth at 1.8 million miles/hour. The Met Office's Space...
ASTRONOMY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
City
Mountain City, TX
City
Buda, TX
City
Earth, TX
City
Milam, TX
City
Del Valle, TX
City
Manor, TX
City
Austin, TX
BGR.com

Mysterious beams of light in the sky have been spotted around the world

Multiple people spotted a mysterious beam of light in the sky last week. The “red flare”, as many described it, was spotted by people in Houston and other places throughout the world. While the strange red flare might give off extraterrestrial vibes due to its mystery, the phenomenon was most likely nothing quite as extraordinary, some say.
ASTRONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Central Texas#Totality#Full Eclipse#Timeanddate Com#The Total Solar Eclipse
Daily Mail

Why the Big One could be even BIGGER! Slow-moving central section of 800-mile long San Andreas Fault in California could play host to much larger earthquakes than previously thought, study shows

A slow-moving central section of the 800-mile San Andreas Fault line in California could play host to much larger earthquakes than previously thought, according to a new study. Situated between Parkfield and Hollister, the section undergoes aseismic fault, with two sides of the fault moving imperceptibly slowly, releasing stress over...
ENVIRONMENT
Daily Mail

'The sky blazed with the red disc which fell with a bang': 10ft-wide metal ring 'from a rocket launched into space by China a year ago' crashes down in Indian village

A large piece of space debris that crashed down in rural India over the weekend may be from a Chinese rocket that was launched last year, experts believe. The metal ring – reportedly 6.5-10 feet (2 to 3 metres) in diameter and weighing over 90lb (40kg) – was discovered in a village field in Maharashtra state late on Saturday.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Astronomy
NewsBreak
Science
Gizmodo

Staggering Photos Show Lake Powell Nearly Dried Up

An area of Lake Powell seen on June 23, 2021 and March 27, 2022 in Big Water, Utah. Gif : Gizmodo ( Getty Images ) Lake Powell, the country’s second-largest reservoir and a key source of water and power for much of the West, is more parched than ever. Earlier this month, the lake dropped below 25% capacity, the federal government said, and has also lost 7% of its total potential capacity since 1963.
BIG WATER, UT
KDAF

How much rainfall will North Texas see on Monday?

North Texas is under a Wind Advisory and could see threats of large hail, a few strong tornadoes and damaging winds. The National Weather Service center in Fort Worth reports the severe threat will be highest in the afternoon to early evening hours for the area.
DALLAS, TX
KXAN

KXAN

29K+
Followers
7K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

KXAN.com brings you in-depth, investigative coverage of news, weather and sports

 https://kxan.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy