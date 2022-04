The U.S. women's national team is set to play a pair a friendlies against Uzbekistan beginning Saturday. It will be the first time both sides face each other in their respective histories. Uzbekistan is ranked 48th overall and they ended up being the USWNT's opposition during this international window due to availability and thanks to some scheduling conflicts among other national teams. These are the first friendlies post SheBelieves Cup, where the USWNT won their fifth title, and head coach Vlatko Andonovski has called in several players from the 2022 SheBelieves Cup winning side.

COLUMBUS, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO