The Los Angeles Dodgers played poorly all around as they dropped the rubber match of their Opening Series against the Colorado Rockies 9-4. Julio Urias continued to be plagued by the same issues that affected him in Spring Training as he allowed six runs (three earned) in just two-plus innings with a lack of command and velocity that was far lower than his average last season.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 13 HOURS AGO