Hurricane Harbor looking for summer employees

CHERRY VALLEY, Ill. (WTVO) — Stateline residents can get a head start planning for a seasonal job, as Hurricane Harbor is still looking for more summer employees.

A hiring event will take place Sunday at the Tebala Event Center, 7910 Newburg Rd., from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Open positions include aquatics, food, guest relations and security. A social security card and valid ID are required.

Employees receive perks, such as free admission to the water park.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to MyStateline.com.