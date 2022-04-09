ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cherry Valley, IL

Hurricane Harbor looking for summer employees

By Jack Baudoin
 1 day ago

CHERRY VALLEY, Ill. (WTVO) — Stateline residents can get a head start planning for a seasonal job, as Hurricane Harbor is still looking for more summer employees.

A hiring event will take place Sunday at the Tebala Event Center, 7910 Newburg Rd., from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Open positions include aquatics, food, guest relations and security. A social security card and valid ID are required.

Employees receive perks, such as free admission to the water park.

