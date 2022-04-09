ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fallen tree impacting power, traffic in Mt. Pleasant

By Tim Renaud
 1 day ago

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – A fallen tree is impacting power and traffic in Mount Pleasant on Saturday evening.

Officials with the Mount Pleasant Police Department said traffic lights are out at Highway 41 and Rivertowne after a tree fell on power lines.

“All traffic heading towards Highway 17 is being diverted onto Dunes West Blvd. Traffic heading from Highway 17 is flowing normally right now,” police said.

Officers are in the roadway directing traffic and waiting for Dominion Energy to restore power.

There is no timeframe for restoration.

Drivers are asked to find an alternate route.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WCBD News 2.

WCBD Count on 2

WCBD Count on 2

