ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Comics

First issue of Captain America comic sells for $3.1M

By Bobby Gonzalez, Michael Bartiromo, Samantha Cortese, Nexstar Media Wire, Robert Puente
WAVY News 10
WAVY News 10
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1NiIjQ_0f4eVjAh00

( KTLA ) – A near-perfect issue of the first Captain America comic sold for $3.1 million at auction on Thursday.

Click here to subscribe to our breaking news email alerts

“Captain America Comics” debuted at newsstands in December 1940, in the midst of World War II. The issue’s cover, well known to die-hard comic-book fans, famously featured an image of Captain America punching Adolf Hitler in the face.

“What better way to introduce a hero clad in the American flag during World War II than by showing him decking Hitler?” writes Marvel of the issue, which was written by Joe Simon and Jack Kirby.

Copy of ‘John Madden Football’ video game sells for world-record price

The comic was a hit. But original copies are harder and harder to come by — especially copies in near-mint condition.

One such copy (given a condition grade of 9.4) went up for auction Thursday as part of a Heritage Auctions’ Comics and Comic Art Signature Auction. Heritage Auctions had previously facilitated the sale of a different copy of the exact same comic book in 2019 — when it sold for just $915,000 — but bidding on this particular issue opened at $1,825,000 on Friday.

The issue eventually sold for $3,120,000, marking the fourth-highest price ever paid for a comic book at auction.

Other popular comics also set records at this week’s auction, including the issue that introduced the Fantastic Four and a “splash page” from 1964’s “Tales of Suspense” featuring Captain America.

“Every time I looked up during the comic art portion of the session, a new record was falling, and with the comic books, that trend continued,” said Barry Sandoval, the vice president of Heritage Auctions. “We knew this was a selection of truly exceptional material, and we’re thrilled bidders agreed with that.”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WAVY.com.

Comments / 0

Related
WAVY News 10

Man shot girlfriend's son to death in Chesapeake, police say

A 75-year-old man shot his girlfriend's son late Monday night during a domestic dispute, Chesapeake police say. Read more: https://bit.ly/3j5Fw7Z. Man shot girlfriend’s son to death in Chesapeake, …. Police investigating double homicide on S. Boggs …. Tides Manager Buck Britton LIVE on WAVY News 10. Tiger Woods on...
CHESAPEAKE, VA
WAVY News 10

Suspect captured in N.C. after trying to kill ex-girlfriend, police say

KNIGHTDALE, N.C. (WNCN) — An attempted murder suspect has been captured after he was on the run for several days after police say he tried to kill his ex-girlfriend. Christian Samuel Felix was processed at the Wake County Detention Center on March 25 on charges of attempted first-degree murder, second-degree kidnapping, and possession of a firearm by a felon.
KNIGHTDALE, NC
WAVY News 10

Man wanted after fatal shooting at MacArthur Center

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Norfolk police have identified a suspect in connection to the fatal triple shooting at the MacArthur Center. Following a four-day investigation, police have identified 39-year-old Gary Moore from Virginia Beach as the suspect in last weekend’s shooting at the MacArthur Center in downtown Norfolk.
NORFOLK, VA
CNET

Marvel's First Comic Goes for Whopping $2.4 Million at Auction

An anonymous comic book collector is shelling out $2.4 million for a copy of Marvel Comics No. 1. According to the The New York Times on Monday, the comic book was published in 1939 and introduces some lesser-known characters like the original Human Torch, the Angel, the Masked Raider and Namor the Sub-Mariner. It's something called a pay copy.
ENTERTAINMENT
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Simon
Person
Adolf Hitler
Person
Jack Kirby
aiptcomics

New details emerge around ‘Captain America’ #0

New info has come to light thanks to Captain America: Sentinel of Liberty co-writer Collin Kelly in a new interview. Collaborating with Jackson Lanzing and Carmen Carnero, Captain America #0 launches a new era for Captain America on April 20th. “You can see in the #0 issue that we’re getting...
COMICS
aiptcomics

Marvel Preview: Captain America/Iron Man #5

The time for the final showdown has come, but nothing is as it seems. As Captain America and Iron Man race to stop the cataclysm that Veronica Eden has put in motion, they realize that they may have missed a few red flags elsewhere…and an innocent person is about to pay the price.
COMICS
ComicBook

Marvel Releases Hulk vs. Thor Trailer

The brawl to end them all kicks off in a new trailer for Hulk vs. Thor: Banner of War, a five-part crossover event between Marvel's Hulk and Thor solo series. The crossover comes from writer Donny Cates, who is penning Hulk and Thor, and artist Martin Coccolo, with covers by legendary artist Gary Frank. Hulk vs Thor: Banner of War's trailer gets fans caught up on the individual adventures taking place in the Jade Giant and God of Thunder's titles, while setting the stage for an epic clash in their long-running feud. By the time the event has concluded, Hulk and Thor will be forever changed.
COMICS
ComicBook

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Actor Shares Photo Fueling Namor Speculation

Tenoch Huerta, one of the new actors reportedly joining the Marvel Cinematic Universe in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, shared a new image that fuels the speculation he's playing Namor in the Marvel sequel. Production on the Black Panther sequel resumed in January following set injuries suffered by Letitia Wright. More news has steadily trickled out ever since, including new details from the Puerto Rico set. Even though Huerta's role is currently unknown, many have speculated he is playing Namor the Sub-Mariner, who has long been rumored to be the film's main antagonist. A new photo shared by Huerta places him in San Juan, Puerto Rico, which is where Black Panther 2 is currently filming.
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Comic Books#Comic Art#Heritage Auctions#Captain America#Ktla#American#John Madden Football#A Heritage Auctions
BGR.com

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever might include a surprise Avenger cameo

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever finally opens on November 11th. The production faced various delays that prompted speculation about Marvel moving the film’s release to early 2023. However, it looks like filming has wrapped, and the team is moving on to post-production. News that Marvel is done filming Black Panther 2 came from a surprising source, teasing an exciting cameo for Wakanda Forever.
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Comics
NewsBreak
Shopping
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
World War II
WAVY News 10

75-year-old man charged in deadly Chesapeake shooting

WAVY News 10's Kayla Gaskins reports live. https://www.wavy.com/news/local-news/chesapeake/man-shot-girlfriends-son-in-chesapeake-police-say/. 75-year-old man charged in deadly Chesapeake shooting. Police investigating double homicide on S. Boggs …. Tides Manager Buck Britton LIVE on WAVY News 10. Tiger Woods on preparing for 2022 Masters. Tides fall to Charlotte Knights 3-1 in home opener. Portsmouth Police...
CHESAPEAKE, VA
WAVY News 10

White House nuptials: Biden granddaughter to wed this fall

WASHINGTON (AP) — There’s going to be a rare wedding reception at the White House this fall when Naomi Biden, President Joe Biden’s granddaughter, celebrates her marriage to Peter Neal. The event is scheduled for Nov. 19. Naomi Biden, 28, is a lawyer, and her fiance, Neal,...
WASHINGTON, DC
GamesRadar+

Avengers: Endgame and Agent Carter star addresses Marvel future

Avengers: Endgame and Agent Carter star James D'Arcy has talked about his potential Marvel future. The actor played Edwin Jarvis throughout Agent Carter, opposite Hayley Atwell's titular character, and appeared for a cameo in the same role in Joe and Anthony Russo's Endgame. "I loved the experience, and I was...
MOVIES
Indy100

Avengers fan reimagines what Marvel movies would have looked like in the 90s

The Marvel Cinematic Universe is the one franchise that we can't get away from. For good or bad, it dominates nearly every aspect of the film and television world but what if this mega-franchise would have started life in the halcyon days of the 1990s?In the 1990s barring the odd Batman movie, superheroes were not popular at the cinema as the standard action movie. Movies like Batman Forever and the Arnold Schwarzenegger starring Batman and Robin were deemed silly and childish following the dark 90s additions to the cannon by Tim Burton. Then superhero franchises began to die off in...
MOVIES
WAVY News 10

School bus, truck crash on Route 58 in Suffolk

According to police, the crash happened around 9:55 a.m. at the intersection of Route 58 and Kenyon Road. When first responders arrived on the scene, they found the truck driver trapped inside.
SUFFOLK, VA
WAVY News 10

IAHR: Gloria Thornton

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — A Virginia Beach woman has claimed her crown after winning the title of Ms. Wheelchair Virginia USA 2022. Gloria Thornton is now on a mission to inspire and raise awareness using this platform to help others with chronic illness and mental health. Gloria plans to...
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA
WAVY News 10

WAVY News 10

26K+
Followers
11K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Your source for the latest news and weather for Norfolk, Virginia Beach and all of Hampton Roads Virginia. www.WAVY.com

 https://WAVY.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy