Zamalek win BAL opener but youthful Cobra Sports impress

By Lindsay du Plessis
ESPN
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleNigeria international Ike Diogu top-scored for Zamalek in their opening game of the BAL Nile Conference in Cairo, leading the Egyptian side to an 80-63 win over South Sudanese outfit Cobra Sports. The scoreline was slightly deceptive in that the defending BAL champions were pushed by the youthful Sudanese...

