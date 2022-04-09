Zamalek win BAL opener but youthful Cobra Sports impress

If you thought last spring's transfer portal was overwhelming, this spring likely hasn't improved matters. The roster changes aren't slowing down. The one-time transfer waiver remains in effect, and there are a number of additional factors that could lead to a similar number of men's basketball names in the portal this spring to the 1,832 that went in for the 2020-21 academic year. Programs must get back to the 13-scholarship limit after being allowed to exceed it for 2021-22 thanks to the extra year of NCAA eligibility, meaning rosters will need to be reduced for many programs. Also, because of COVID-19 protocols, the majority of this year's freshmen are currently on campuses they never even visited before arriving in the summer or fall -- another factor that could lead to attrition.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 2 DAYS AGO