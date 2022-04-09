ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Mac McClung named G-League Rookie of the Year, signs contract with Lakers

By Jesse Krull
 1 day ago

LOS ANGELES (WJHL) – The past 24 hours for former Gate City star Mac McClung has been pretty eventful with the South Bay Lakers guard being named the G-League Rookie of the Year on Saturday while signing a two-way contract with the Los Angeles Lakers Friday night.

McClung has been tearing through the G-League in his first full year of professional basketball with the Texas Tech alum averaging 21.7 points, 7.6 assists, 6.6 rebounds and 1.4 steals in 27 regular-season games this season. He becomes the first South Bay Laker to receive the honor.

Prior to earning the rookie of the year accolade, McClung signed a two-way contract with the Lakers Friday night. The two-way contract allows McClung to play for both the Los Angeles and South Bay Lakers, but South Bay’s season is over while Los Angeles’ season finale is against the Nuggets on Sunday. McClung gets paid a flat rate that is half of the league’s minimum salary, but these contracts aren’t guaranteed.

McClung has been on a windy road to get to this point.

He joined the Los Angeles Lakers’ Summer League team before attending training camp with the Los Angeles Lakers. He was acquired by the South Bay Lakers as an affiliate player and he actually got two NBA call-ups as he signed two 10-day contracts with the Chicago Bulls. McClung appeared in one game with the Bulls before rejoining South Bay for the rest of the NBA G League regular season and playoffs.

