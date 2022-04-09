Frost Advisory issued for Jenkins, Screven by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-16 12:13:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-16 13:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Report damage directly to the Charleston National Weather Service at 888-383-2024 when it is safe to do so. Target Area: Bulloch; Candler; Jenkins; Screven The National Weather Service in Charleston has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for portions of Screven County in southeastern Georgia Bulloch County in southeastern Georgia Jenkins County in southeastern Georgia Candler County in southeastern Georgia * Until 100 PM EDT. * At 1212 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Hopeulikit, moving northeast at 30 mph. HAZARD...Quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Minor damage to vehicles is possible. * Locations impacted include: Statesboro, Sylvania, Portal, Register, Rocky Ford, Woodcliff, Altman, Georgia Southern, Hopeulikit, Captolo, Dover and Scarboro. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...<50 MPH
