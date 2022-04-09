Fairport and Irondequoit Boys roll in lacrosse

WHITESBORO — Ava Alteri scord five goals for Clinton as the girls lacrosse team edged Whitesboro 10-9 on the road Thursday in Tri-Valley League action. Clinton took a 6-3 lead into the half. Whitesboro outscored them 6-4 in the second half but it wasn’t quite enough. Alteri added...
The nationally-ranked William Smith College lacrosse team scored eight goals in the third quarter as it cruised to a 19-7 victory over the University of Rochester in a Liberty League contest at Fauver Stadium. With their sixth-straight win, the Herons are now 10-1 on the season and a perfect 5-0 in conference play.
Tired of ads? Subscribers enjoy a distraction-free reading experience. Crestwood had three players all score two goals as the Comets edged Delaware Valley 7-6 Friday in Wyoming Valley Conference boys lacrosse. Frank Usavage had two goals and an assist, while Noah Schultz and Brendan Dennis each scored twice. Osten Grigas...
It has been success by committee at Allentown through the first segment of this very short spring girls lacrosse season. The Redbirds, who reached the sectional final last year before falling to perennial state title contender Rumson-Fair Haven, have come out this season with a renewed purpose. One of the...
Casey Saucke didn’t know what to expect when he arrived at Virginia. ’The first hit was a sigh of relief for sure," smiled the Athena grad. “I felt like I got my feet on the ground," added Saucke. Then came the hit after that. The hits have just kept...
The Hampton girls lacrosse team will try to fill the shoes of one All-American with the hands and feet of many. “Megan Cook is irreplaceable,” coach Kelsey (Viets) Burke said of her graduated record-breaking star midfielder. “I don’t know if we will have one person score 60 goals. But I could see three people scoring 30 or 40.”
