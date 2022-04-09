ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Starkville, MS

LSU baseball takes series against Mississippi State with Game 2 win

By Kyle Richardson
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 1 day ago
After the dramatic win on Friday night against Mississippi State, LSU was looking to win Game 2 and take the weekend series.

It was a tight game in Starkville on Saturday, but the Tigers prevailed with a 4-3 win to secure a series victory and bounce back from a loss last weekend to Auburn. Now, coach Jay Johnson and his team will look for a series sweep in Sunday’s Game 3.

Blake Money took the mound for the Tigers and LSU started it off on the right foot as Jacob Berry hit a three-run Berry blast in the top of the first to make it 3-0.

In the bottom of the first, Mississippi State got two of those runs back as it scored on a solo home run and an error to cut the lead to 3-2 after one inning. In the bottom of the fifth, the Bulldogs tied it up with another solo home run off of Money.

That chased him from the mound, and he was replaced by Trent Vietmeier. Money’s final line was four innings pitched, two earned runs, one walk and five strikeouts. With two outs and the bases loaded in the bottom of the fifth, Dylan Fontenot came in to pitch.

He got a strikeout to end the inning and keep it tied at 3-3. Jordan Thompson led off the sixth inning with a solo home run to give LSU the lead 4-3.

Going into the bottom of the ninth inning, the score remained 4-3 Tigers. Paul Gervase remained on the mound to try and secure the series win, and he struck out the side. LSU will play Game 3 looking for a sweep on Sunday at 1 p.m. CT.

