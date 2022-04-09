ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Tom Wilson, Alex Ovechkin lead Capitals past Penguins, 6-3

Daily Independent
Daily Independent
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=47rsSe_0f4eTz7V00

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Tom Wilson broke a tie with 8:25 left and the Washington Capitals beat the Pittsburgh Penguins 6-3 on Saturday.

Alex Ovechkin tied it for Washington on a power play at 4:49 of the third period with his 44th goal of the season, and Wilson matched his career high with his 22nd — sending a wrist shot over Tristan Jarry’s glove from the left circle during a two-on-one.

The Capitals have won two second straight to move four points behind Pittsburgh for third place in the Metropolitan Division. Washington has won five road games in a row.

Marcus Johansson, Dmitry Orlov, Evgeny Kuznetsov and Martin Fehervary also scored for Washington, and Ilya Samsonov stopped 29 shots to become the 10th goalie in team history with 50 career victories.

Bryan Rust, Jeff Carter and Brian Boyle scored for Pittsburgh, and Jarry made 39 saves. The Penguins have lost four in a row and and seven of nine.

Pittsburgh had a late power-play, but Kuznetsov scored an empty-net goal with 1:41 left to put the game away. Kuznetsov has points in 15 of his last 16 games. The Capitals are 32-13-4 when Kuznetsov records a point this season.

MALKIN IN THE 700 CLUB

Pittsburgh's Evgeni Malkin became the 57th player in NHL history to reach 700 assists. Malkin, with 700 assists in 976 career games, is the 23rd-fastest player in NHL history to the mark. Among active players, only Crosby reached the milestone faster.

CROSBY VS. OVECHKIN

Crosby and Ovechkin faced one another for the 62nd time head-to-head. Crosby and the Penguins have gone 36-23-3 against Ovechkin and the Capitals in 17 seasons.

NEWS AND NOTES

Crosby and D John Marino played after missing sitting out Thursday night against the New York Rangers with a non-COVID-related illness. … Penguins’ F Jason Zucker also returned after missing the last three games. He’s missed 40 of the last 42 games. … Capitals F Conor Sheary, who once played with Pittsburgh, missed Saturday’s game with a non-COVID-related illness. … The Penguins had a moment of silence before the game to honor Pittsburgh Steelers’ quarterback Dwayne Haskins. He was killed earlier in the day when he was hit by a dump truck while walking a South Florida highway.

UP NEXT

Capitals: Host Boston on Sunday.

Penguins: Host Nashville on Sunday.

Comments / 0

Related
The Hockey Writers

Penguins News & Rumors: Fleury Reunion, Zucker, Jarry & More

Welcome to Pittsburgh Penguins News & Rumors, where we cover all the hot topics and dive into more than just box scores. The team is gearing up for a couple huge games back-to-back against the Washington Capitals and Nashville Predators. Get ready for some rapid-fire headlines running us through all the noise surrounding Pittsburgh’s beloved Penguins.
PITTSBURGH, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Crosby, PA
Washington, DC
Sports
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
City
Pittsburgh, PA
Pittsburgh, PA
Sports
State
Florida State
City
Washington, DC
FanSided

Dwayne Haskins teammates’, NFL players call out Adam Schefter for insensitive tweet

NFL players called out ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter for an insensitive tweet when breaking the news of Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Dwayne Haskins’ passing. Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Dwayne Haskins tragically passed away on Saturday at the age of 24 after he was hit by a car in South Florida. ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter tweeted the news on Saturday, but he was called out for some insensitive wording in the message.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Daily Independent

Weekend Sports In Brief

GOLF AUGUSTA, Ga. (AP) -- Scottie Scheffler looked like a Masters champion even before he slipped into his green jacket, the model of calm as he methodically worked his way around the most
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Evgeni Malkin
Person
Tom Wilson
Person
John Marino
Person
Jason Zucker
Person
Brian Boyle
Person
Evgeny Kuznetsov
Person
Tristan Jarry
Person
Bryan Rust
Person
Conor Sheary
Person
Jeff Carter
Person
Ilya Samsonov
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Penguin#Capitals Past Penguins#Ap#The Washington Capitals#The Pittsburgh Penguins#The Metropolitan Division
Yardbarker

Capitals vs. Penguins Prediction and Odds (Pittsburgh Looking to End Three Game Slide)

The Washington Capitals head to PPH Paints Arena this afternoon to face off against the Pittsburgh Penguins. These teams have developed quite a rivalry over the last few years with all the playoff games the pair have played. The pair are also neck-and-neck in the Metropolitan Conference with the Penguins at 92 points and the Caps are 86. Washington would love nothing more than to skate into Pittsburgh and steal a couple of points from the Penguins.
PITTSBURGH, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NHL
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Hockey
NHL Teams
Pittsburgh Penguins
Daily Independent

Daily Independent

Phoenix, AZ
1K+
Followers
8K+
Post
232K+
Views
ABOUT

A daily community newspaper serving the Phoenix metro with a focus on its West Valley suburbs.

 https://www.yourvalley.net

Comments / 0

Community Policy