Mads Mikkelsen has opened up about replacing Johnny Depp in his latest film Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore.The Danish actor took over the role of Grindelwald when Depp resigned at the studio’s request after losing a libel case against The Sun over a 2018 article that called him a “wife beater”.In a new interview with GQ, Mikkelsen discussed the “pressure” and process for differentiating his version of the Potterverse character from Depp’s earlier portrayal.“To copy him would be creative suicide,” he explained, adding that he sees his Grindelwald as more of an extension rather than a hard reboot.In...

MOVIES ・ 2 DAYS AGO