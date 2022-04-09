ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

Washington's wolf population continues strong rebound, report finds

SPOKANE, Wash. — Washington’s wolf population grew in 2021 for the 13th consecutive year, showing a 16% increase from the previous year, the state Department of Fish and Wildlife said Saturday. As of Dec. 31, 2021, the department said there were 206 wolves in 33 packs in...

