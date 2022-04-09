ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

Unattended frying pan culprit of Hollywood Street fire

By WAFB staff
WAFB
WAFB
 1 day ago
Cover picture for the article

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Officials with Baton Rouge Fire Department say they believe a frying pan left unattended caused a house fire on Hollywood Street Saturday. According to...

www.wafb.com

Comments / 0

Related
WAFB

School bus involved in minor crash on Staring Lane

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A school bus was involved in a traffic crash in Baton Rouge Tuesday afternoon, April 5, according to officials. The city’s traffic incident records show the crash occured at 3:37 p.m. on Staring Lane between Menlo Drive and Kingcrest Parkway. About 60 students were...
BATON ROUGE, LA
WKRG News 5

Palmer Street home destroyed by fire

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Officials with the Mobile Fire-Rescue Department have confirmed that a fire has destroyed a home on Palmer Street. On March 17, MFRD responded to a home that had heavy flames going through the roof of the home. The home was destroyed and the residents of the home have been moved. There […]
MOBILE, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Baton Rouge, LA
Accidents
Local
Louisiana Crime & Safety
Local
Louisiana Accidents
Baton Rouge, LA
Crime & Safety
City
Baton Rouge, LA
Santa Barbara Edhat

Structure Fire on Bath Street

Santa Barbara firefighters responded to the 400 block of Bath Street for a structure fire. On Tuesday morning, fire crews were on the scene of a residential single-story emitting dark smoke. Crews were able to extinguish the fire quickly and prevent further extension throughout the home. Following a quick search...
SANTA BARBARA, CA
CBS LA

David Cerigioni identified as 70-year-old tree trimmer who died on the job

A tree trimmer who was found dead on the job Saturday has been identified as 70-year-old David Cerigioni. Police say they found Cerigioni hanging upside down about 50-feet up in the air on the former Van Halen Estate located on Coldwater Canyon Avenue near Mulholland Saturday afternoon. The fire department used a ladder truck to reach Cerigioni and get him down, but unfortunately, he had already passed away. Cerigioni was apparently trimming a tree around utility cables including a power line but it is not clear right now whether he or one of his tools came in contact with it. "There were high-powered tension...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pan Frying#House Fire#Frying Pan#Accident#Brfd
WAFB

Victim identified in shooting on Willow St.

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Officials with the Baton Rouge Police Department said they are investigating a deadly shooting on Wednesday, April 6. Authorities said they were called out to the scene on Willow Street, which is located off North 23rd Street between Jefferson Avenue and Fuqua Street, shortly before 2:45 p.m.
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

CRIME STOPPERS: Woman wanted on cruelty to juveniles charges

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Officials with the Baton Rouge Police Department say they are asking for the public’s help in locating a wanted fugitive. Ameesha Domonique Kinchen, 34, is wanted on charges of cruelty to juveniles and contributing to the delinquency of juveniles. Anyone with information on Kinchen’s...
BATON ROUGE, LA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Red Cross
The Independent

Texas trucker falsely accused of transporting 700 gallons of liquid meth that turned out to be oil and diesel

A trucker was falsely accused of hauling 700 gallons of liquid meth that turned out to just be a mixture of oil and diesel fuel.Juan Carlos Toscano Guzman was arrested in February and spent six weeks behind bars after being arrested by police in Pharr who alleged he was transporting $10m worth of drugs.But it turned out the Mexican national, who is a retired oil field worker, was arrested after field tests wrongly identified the substance.Pharr police had trumpeted the apparent drugs bust following the arrest.“This massive drug seizure impacts way beyond our region where it was headed,” Chief Andy...
PUBLIC SAFETY
WAFB

18-wheeler driver charged in crash on I-12 that killed toddler

ALBANY, La. (WAFB) - An 18-wheeler driver has been arrested following a crash on I-12 East near Albany that resulted in the death of an 18-month-old on Thursday, April 7, according to Louisiana State Police. Troopers said Gael Pacheco of Baton Rouge died from the injuries she suffered in the...
ALBANY, LA
Denton Record-Chronicle

Alleged Fry Street drug dealer arrested Thursday

Officers in the Fry Street area just after midnight Thursday saw a man repeatedly enter various bars before leaving a few minutes later. “Employees told officers that they suspected he was either doing drugs or selling them to other patrons,” police spokesperson Amy Cunningham said Friday. Officers trailed the...
DENTON, TX
WAFB

BRPD investigating reported shooting on Government Street

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Government Street at Camelia Avenue is blocked off Sunday afternoon, April 10, as Baton Rouge Police Department officials investigate a reported shooting. According to first responders, a unit was flagged down by someone who was shot. One person was transported to the hospital, said responders.
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

WAFB

23K+
Followers
14K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

The tradition of television in Baton Rouge began on April 19, 1953, when WAFB signed on the air as the second television station in Louisiana. Over the following decades, Channel 9 has created the number one news organization in south Louisiana, covering local, state, and regional news. Today, WAFB brings its viewers 25 hours of news programming each week. Presently, Louisiana's News Channel is the only network station in the market to air a complete rebroadcast of every locally produced newscast, plus a live weekend noon news product on our second cable station, Cable Channel 9. Our anchors, reporters, producers, and photographers have won numerous awards from the Associated Press and the Louisiana Association of Broadcasters. A number of investigative reports by WAFB 9 News on various topics have even resulted in changes in state law. While news and programming are our broadcast trademarks, WAFB is constantly being honored for its community service. Channel 9 donates over $1.25 million in public service air time each year. The list of station promotions to help local non-profit organizations is lengthy, with our St. Vincent de Paul Uniform Drive, Assess the Need, and the Volunteer! Baton Rouge Volunteer recognition program to name a few.

 https://www.wafb.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy