ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlantic, IA

Atlantic Park and Recreation Easter Egg Hunt April 16

By Tom Robinson
Western Iowa Today
Western Iowa Today
 1 day ago

(Atlantic) Atlantic Park and Recreation Director Bryant Rasmussen is inviting the public to the Easter Egg Hunt on Saturday, April 16, from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. at the City Park. In addition to that, the Recreation Department will line the park with painted eggs for viewing on foot or by vehicle.

Rasmussen says those people choosing to view the eggs by vehicle should start at the intersection of Chestnut and 6th Street. Head South on Chestnut Street and loop around the block, the eggs will be on the right side.

Vehicle viewers can stop by the Parks and Recreation tent to vote for their favorite egg. The winning egg will be announced Saturday evening!

The decorated eggs are due by 3:00 p.m. on Wednesday afternoon.

Comments / 0

Related
Sandusky Register

'Hunting' for local Easter egg events

SANDUSKY — Several signs, like daylight saving time and March Madness college basketball games, signal the arrival of spring. Another good indicator to welcome in the season: upcoming Easter egg hunts. Several local organizations and entities have recently announced when they’ll host the family-friendly events. Most notably, Sandusky’s...
SANDUSKY, OH
US 103.1

Yes – Fenton Winery and Brewery Adult Easter Egg Hunt Returns In April

Great news my fellow beer and wine lovers - the very popular Adult Easter Egg Hunt hosted by Fenton Winery and Brewery is returning this year. This hunt draws people from all over because every Easter Egg (over 2000) holds a prize. That's right none of the eggs will be empty. You may even find a 'golden egg' which means even bigger prizes, including items from Sawyer Jewelers and Bridge Street Exchange.
FENTON, MI
Sun-Gazette

Williamsport’s Christy Haberstroh Easter Egg Hunt April 2

Mayor Slaughter and the City of Williamsport are excited to announce the Annual Easter Egg Hunt in loving memory of Christy Haberstroh, on Saturday, April 2nd in Brandon Park. The Easter Egg Hunt will begin at 2PM and is open for all children up to the age of ten. The rain/snow date will be Saturday, April 9th.
WILLIAMSPORT, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Atlantic, IA
Lifestyle
City
Atlantic, IA
Local
Iowa Lifestyle
WVNS

A local church has big plans ahead of Easter

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS)–The Family Worship Center is planning to go bing this year with an Easter egg hunt on Saturday, April 16, 2022, from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. at the Family Worship Center playground. Co-pastor Jaimee Hodges said they’ll have a food truck giving out free food, bounce houses, and carnival games. She also said they […]
RELIGION
Mount Airy News

County Easter Egg hunt returns

A spring tradition will be returning to Surry County this year, when the Surry County Parks and Recreation holds an Easter Egg Hunt at Fisher River Park in Dobson. The hunt was an annual tradition put on by the department until 2020. That year, as was the case with most of regular public gatherings, the event was cancelled in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. Last year, still in the throes of the pandemic, it was again cancelled.
SURRY COUNTY, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Easter Eggs#Parks And Recreation#The Eggs#City Park#The Recreation Department
Western Iowa Today

Spring Turkey Hunting Safety Tips

(Area) Turkey hunters will be in the woods this weekend and throughout the next month. The Iowa DNR reminds hunters of a few safety tips. Bryan Hayes with the Iowa DNR says to be sure of your target. “A legal turkey during these seasons is a bearded turkey. So you want to see that turkey’s beard and identify that target clearly before you fire any shots. Identify that target and what’s beyond that.”
IOWA STATE
Western Iowa Today

Building package has been ordered for Audubon Rec Center expansion

(Audubon) The Audubon Rec Center is gaining ground on their $2 million fundraising target. The facility, which opened in 2018, is expanding to add a gym on the east end of the building. Subcommittee member Jason Hocker says, “Fundraising has been going very well. We just had a Casino Night fundraiser. That was very successful and raised a little over $11,000. We’ve been at it for just a little over a year and are at about $925,000 in funds that have been donated or pledged to the project.”
AUDUBON, IA
Western Iowa Today

Pheasants Forever Raising Awareness of Wildlife Habitat Needs

(Area) Members and leaders of Pheasants Forever continue to battle upland habitat loss and declining pheasant and quail populations. Pheasants Forever and Quail Forever are grassroots, volunteer and membership-based organizations. Members are a diverse group of hunters, farmers, ranchers, landowners, conservation enthusiasts, and wildlife officials. Rachel Bush, conservation programs manager for Pheasants Forever and Quail Forever, says the common thread is all members want to make a difference for wildlife by conserving or creating habitat.
ANIMALS
Post Register

Sandy Downs to be home to new BMX track

A partnership between the Idaho Falls Parks and Recreation Department and the Snake River BMX Association has paved the way for a new BMX racing venue at Sandy Downs. At its March 31 meeting, the Idaho Falls City Council unanimously approved a five-year lease agreement for the nonprofit Snake River BMX to use a designated area at Sandy Downs for a new track.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
Mount Airy News

What it was, was pickleball

City expanding popular sport’s presence with $200,750 project. Folks gathered at a court in Mount Airy’s Riverside Park appeared to be preparing to play tennis while taking advantage of a warm April day. They certainly looked the part, wearing shorts, T-shirts and sneakers along with visors to shield...
MOUNT AIRY, NC
Western Iowa Today

Western Iowa Today

Atlantic, IA
12K+
Followers
18K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Local News, Sports, Weather and Obituaries from Western Iowa.

 https://www.westerniowatoday.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy