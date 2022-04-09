Atlantic Park and Recreation Easter Egg Hunt April 16

(Atlantic) Atlantic Park and Recreation Director Bryant Rasmussen is inviting the public to the Easter Egg Hunt on Saturday, April 16, from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. at the City Park. In addition to that, the Recreation Department will line the park with painted eggs for viewing on foot or by vehicle.

Rasmussen says those people choosing to view the eggs by vehicle should start at the intersection of Chestnut and 6th Street. Head South on Chestnut Street and loop around the block, the eggs will be on the right side.

Vehicle viewers can stop by the Parks and Recreation tent to vote for their favorite egg. The winning egg will be announced Saturday evening!

The decorated eggs are due by 3:00 p.m. on Wednesday afternoon.