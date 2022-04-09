ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver, CO

Nuggets' Jamal Murray, Michael Porter Jr. 'unlikely' to return for playoffs

By Arthur Hill
Hoops Rumors
Hoops Rumors
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1QkNlb_0f4eRPbt00
Denver Nuggets forward Michael Porter Jr. (1) and guard Jamal Murray (27) will likely be sidelined through the postseason. Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

Jamal Murray and Michael Porter Jr. will both miss the Nuggets‘ final regular-season game on Sunday, and sources tell Shams Charania of The Athletic they are “unlikely to return to action during the postseason."

Murray, who hasn’t played since suffering an ACL tear last April, is “very close in his process,” Charania adds. Murray will be permitted to make the final decision on when he’s ready to return, and Charania notes that both players have full support from the entire team.

Charania cautions that neither Murray nor Porter has been officially ruled out, suggesting their statuses could change if they make significant improvement.

In response to Charania’s report, Mike Singer of The Denver Post notes that Murray was telling people on Thursday that he “did not know” whether he might be ready for the playoffs. Singer adds that Murray teased making a statement to reporters at Saturday’s practice, which was taken as a sign that he may soon have positive news to share.

Murray was having a career-best scoring season at 21.2 points per game when he suffered the injury nearly a full year ago. There have been hopeful reports regarding his status in recent days, but no firm indication on whether he’ll attempt to take the court in the playoffs.

Porter played just nine games this season before undergoing lumbar spine surgery in November. He reportedly suffered a “minor setback” in his rehab process last week.

Comments / 0

Related
Hoops Rumors

Report: James Harden told Kevin Durant he would sign extension with Nets

James Harden told Kevin Durant twice during the offseason he’d sign an extension agreement with the Nets, Logan Murdock of The Ringer reports. Harden made those assurances when they took a trip to Greece. However, Harden began to sour on his situation in Brooklyn after Durant injured his knee in January. Harden was also upset by Kyrie Irving’s refusal to get vaccinated, which led to a nosedive down the Eastern Conference standings.
NBA
Hoops Rumors

Cavaliers' Jarrett Allen to miss regular season finale vs. Bucks

The Cavaliers are still hoping injured center Jarrett Allen can return at some point, but he will miss Sunday’s regular season finale against the Bucks, tweets Kelsey Russo of The Athletic. Allen, who hasn’t played since fracturing his left middle finger on March 6, is listed as “out” on Cleveland’s official injury report.
CLEVELAND, OH
Hoops Rumors

Nuggets extend head coach Michael Malone

The exact terms of the extension aren’t known, but Wojnarowski classifies it as a multiyear agreement. Malone’s previous deal had been set to expire after the 2022-23 season, so it sounds like the team locked him up through at least 2025. Malone, who coached the Kings before arriving...
NBA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Denver, CO
Basketball
City
Denver, CO
Local
Colorado Basketball
Local
Colorado Sports
County
Denver, CO
Denver, CO
Sports
Yardbarker

Nikola Jokic Seen Celebrating With A New Denver Star

Following the big win, Jokic was seen celebrating with Denver newcomer Russell Wilson. The NFL star wanted to show his love and appreciation for Jokic and his incredible skills. This was a beautiful sight for all fans of Denver sports. Denver’s New Golden Age. Wilson was recently traded to...
DENVER, CO
ClutchPoints

Charles Barkley’s net worth in 2022

Charles Barkley is a retired professional basketball player who is currently a sports analyst for TNT. He’s a former MVP and an 11-time All-Star in the NBA. For this piece, let’s take a closer look at Charles Barkley’s net worth in 2022. Charles Barkley’s net worth in...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Michael Porter Jr.
Person
Mike Singer
Person
Jamal Murray
ClutchPoints

Lamar Odom’s net worth in 2022

The world of basketball knows Lamar Odom for his crucial role in the Los Angeles Lakers’ back-to-back 2009 and 2010 NBA championships. However, the now-42-year-old is also known for having a tumultuous journey and troubled lifestyle off the NBA’s hardwood courts. Fortunately, he has been doing better as of late. With that said, let’s dig into Lamar Odom’s net worth in 2022.
LOS ANGELES, CA
fadeawayworld.net

Shaquille O’Neal Slams James Harden For Poor Performance Against The Raptors: “He Gotta Step Up. Embiid Is Playing Like An MVP.”

Despite a very strong start, James Harden has run into a poor slump of form with the Philadelphia 76ers. The former MVP has been struggling to play well with the 76ers and has been putting on inefficient offensive performances for the franchise. And considering Harden's playoff resume, the signs are not good for the 76ers as they prepare to make a run for the NBA championship.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nuggets#Acl#Charania#The Denver Post
theScore

Report: Lakers expected to fire Vogel, keep Pelinka, Rambis

Los Angeles Lakers head coach Frank Vogel is expected to be relieved of his duties after a disastrous 2021-22 campaign, sources told ESPN's Ramona Shelburne. Rob Pelinka, the vice president of basketball operations and general manager, and special adviser Kurt Rambis are expected to remain in charge in L.A. The...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Larry Brown Sports

Kendrick Perkins is sick of talking about 1 NBA team

Kendrick Perkins delivered a bit of brutal honesty Friday when it came to talking about one particular NBA team. Perkins appeared on ESPN’s “First Take” as the panel was discussing the Los Angeles Lakers, who were officially eliminated from playoff contention earlier in the week. The NBA analyst could not hide his disgust as he essentially refused to discuss the Lakers any further.
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NBA Teams
Denver Nuggets
The Spun

Ja Morant, Zion Williamson Video Goes Viral: NBA World Reacts

Zion Williamson and Ja Morant’s NBA careers will likely always be tied to one another. Not only because they went No. 1 and No. 2 in the draft, but also from their days in South Carolina on the same AAU team. After Saturday night’s game between the Pelicans and...
NBA
NBC Sports

Draymond's perfect reaction to NBA rescinding Luka 16th tech

For just under 24 hours, it appeared Luka Doncic was set to miss the Dallas Mavericks' season finale against the San Antonio Spurs on Sunday. But that all changed Saturday when the NBA rescinded a technical foul assessed to the three-time NBA All-Star during Friday's game. And while Doncic missing...
DALLAS, TX
NBC Sports

What Klay being out vs. Spurs means for Warriors, standings

SAN ANTONIO -- The Western Conference playoff standings are as tight as can be in the Warriors' race for the No. 3 seed, and Golden State will be without a red-hot Klay Thompson on Saturday night against the Spurs at AT&T Center. Since returning from a torn Achilles tendon, Thompson...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Hoops Rumors

Hoops Rumors

2K+
Followers
4K+
Post
571K+
Views
ABOUT

Hoops Rumors is a clearinghouse for relevant, legitimate NBA rumors. The site focuses on trades and free agent signings.

 https://www.hoopsrumors.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy