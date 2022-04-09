ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Philadelphia 4, Oakland 2

ESPN
 1 day ago

HBP--Irvin (Harper). Umpires--Home, Scott Barry; First, Ben May; Second, Clint...

www.espn.com

Comments / 0

Related
FOX Sports

Atlanta Braves host the Cincinnati Reds Saturday

LINE: Braves -167, Reds +142; over/under is 10 runs. BOTTOM LINE: The Atlanta Braves host the Cincinnati Reds on Saturday. Atlanta had an 88-73 record overall and a 42-38 record at home last season. The Braves pitching staff had a collective 3.90 ERA while averaging 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings in the 2021 season.
CINCINNATI, OH
numberfire.com

Ernie Clement starting for Cleveland Sunday

The Cleveland Guardians listed Ernie Clement as their starting second baseman for Sunday's game against the Kansas City Royals. Clement will bat seventh and play second base while Andres Gimenez takes the afternoon off. Clement has made it to base in each of his two plate appearances, singling once and...
CLEVELAND, OH
numberfire.com

Phillies' Bryson Stott on hot corner Friday in MLB debut

Philadelphia Phillies infielder Bryson Stott is starting on third base and batting eighth versus right-hander Frankie Montas and the Oakland Athletics in Friday afternoon's season opener. What It Means:. Stott is making his MLB debut on the hot corner while Alec Bohm will be available off the bench. Matt Vierling...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
numberfire.com

Bryson Stott not in Phillies' Saturday lineup

Philadelphia Phillies infielder Bryson Stott is sitting Saturday in the lineup Saturday in the team's game against the Oakland Athletics. Stott is being replaced at third base by Alec Bohm versus Athletics starter Cole Irvin. In 4 plate appearances this season, Stott has a .500 batting average with a 1.250...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
South Oakland, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
County
Philadelphia, PA
Oakland, CA
Sports
City
Home, PA
Philadelphia, PA
Sports
City
Philadelphia, PA
City
Oakland, CA
Local
California Sports
numberfire.com

Garrett Stubbs catching for Philadelphia Sunday

The Philadelphia Phillies listed Garrett Stubbs as their catcher for Sunday's game against the Oakland Athletics. Stubbs will start behind home plate Sunday and bat eighth while J.T. Realmuto catches a breather. Stubbs has a $2,000 salary on FanDuel and is projected to score 6.5 fantasy points this afternoon.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
The Spun

Former NFL Running Back, Cowboys Coach Dies At 52

A former NFL running back and Dallas Cowboys assistant coach passed away at the age of 52 on Sunday night. Gary Brown, who starred collegiately at Penn State before playing in the National Football League, died in his hometown of Williamsport, Pennsylvania. “Former Dallas Cowboys running back coach Gary Brown,...
WILLIAMSPORT, PA
The Spun

Photos: Amanda Balionis Is Married To A Former NFL Quarterback

Amanda Balionis will have full coverage of the final round of The Masters from Augusta National on CBS on Sunday afternoon. The longtime golf reporter is the sideline reporter for the first major of the 2022 golf season, which is entering the final round on Sunday. Balionis, who covers several...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dan Iassogna
Person
Scott Barry
The Spun

Michael Irvin Reacts To Death Of Former Cowboys Legend

The Dallas Cowboys lost one of their all-time greats this past week as star offensive tackle Rayfield Wright passed away. Over the weekend, Michael Irvin reacted to the news. Taking to Twitter, Irvin offered his condolences to the family and friends of the Hall of Fame offensive tackle. He included a picture of himself and Wright at a party with both of them spending time together.
DALLAS, TX
numberfire.com

Anthony Bemboom catching for Baltimore on Sunday

Baltimore Orioles catcher Anthony Bemboom is in the starting lineup for Sunday's game against the Tampa Bay Rays. Bemboom will catch for right-hander Tyler Wells and bat ninth versus right-hander Corey Kluber and the Rays. Robinson Chirinos moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Bemboom for 6.2 FanDuel points on...
BALTIMORE, MD
numberfire.com

Edwin Rios starting in Dodgers' Saturday lineup against Colorado

Los Angeles Dodgers first baseman Edwin Rios is batting seventh in Saturday's game against the Colorado Rockies. Rios will start at designated hitter with Justin Turner at third base, Max Muncy shifted to second, Gavin Lux in left field, and Chris Taylor sitting out. In a lefty versus righty matchup...
LOS ANGELES, CA
numberfire.com

Mariners' Julio Rodriguez hitting seventh in MLB debut Friday

Seattle Mariners rookie outfielder Julio Rodriguez is starting in center field and hitting seventh on Friday versus right-hander Joe Ryan and the Minnesota Twins. Rodriguez earned a spot in the season-opening lineup after he slashed .419/.471/.839 across 12 Spring Training games. The 21-year-old top prospect should see plenty of opportunities to start the year. The Mariners' full season-opening lineup: Adam Frazier 2B, Ty France 1B, Jesse Winker LF, Mitch Haniger RF, Eugenio Suarez 3B, Jarred Kelenic DH, Rodriguez CF, J.P. Crawford SS, Cal Raleigh C. Robbie Ray is toeing the rubber for the Mariners.
SEATTLE, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Oakland 1#Espn Com
Reuters

Three home runs power Phillies past A's

Nick Castellanos, Rhys Hoskins and Jean Segura hit home runs and Kyle Gibson threw seven innings of two-hit ball Saturday afternoon as the Philadelphia Phillies made it two straight over the visiting Oakland Athletics with a 4-2 victory. Acquired last season at the trade deadline from the Texas Rangers, Gibson...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
numberfire.com

Thairo Estrada on second base Friday for Giants opener

San Francisco Giants infielder Thairo Estrada is starting at second base and batting seventh on Friday afternoon against right-hander Sandy Alcantara and the Miami Marlins. Tommy La Stella (Achilles) is opening the season on the injured list, so Estrada should see ample opportunity to start the year. The Giants' full lineup for their first game of 2022: Mike Yastrzemski RF, Brandon Belt 1B, Darin Ruf DH, Joc Pederson LF, Brandon Crawford SS, Wilmer Flores 3B, Estrada 2B, Steven Duggar CF, Joey Bart C. Logan Webb is starting at pitcher for San Francisco.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
FOX Sports

Seattle Mariners and Minnesota Twins play in game 3 of series

LINE: Twins -141, Mariners +120; over/under is 8 1/2 runs. BOTTOM LINE: The Seattle Mariners lead 2-0 in a four-game series against the Minnesota Twins. Minnesota went 73-89 overall and 38-43 in home games last season. The Twins slugged .423 with a .314 on-base percentage as a team in the 2021 season.
SEATTLE, WA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
MLB
NBC Sports

A's Irvin optimistic despite loss to former team Phillies

The Athletics entered the eighth inning down 4-0 vs. the Philadelphia Phillies at Citizens Bank Park on Saturday. Within a blink of an eye, the score was 4-2 at the top of the ninth following a pair of single RBIs from Jed Lowrie and Stephen Piscotty. The momentum was with...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
ESPN

South Carolina reserves Russell, Wesolek to transfer

COLUMBIA, S.C. --  Two South Carolina reserves in guards Eniya Russell and Elysa Wesolek have entered their names in the transfer portal Friday, less than a week after the Gamecocks celebrated a national championship. Russell is a 6-foot-1 sophomore from Baltimore who was a McDonald's All-American. But Russell never...
COLLEGE SPORTS
numberfire.com

Boston's Christian Vazquez not in Sunday lineup

The Boston Red Sox did not list Christian Vazquez as a starter for Sunday's game against the New York Yankees. Vazquez will take a seat Sunday while Kevin Plawecki starts behind home plate and bats eighth. Vazquez is projected for 9 home runs, 59 runs, 51 RBI, 12 stolen bases,...
BOSTON, MA

Comments / 0

Community Policy