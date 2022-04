In this edition of Dallas Stars News & Rumors, Jamie Benn reaches a big milestone and the Stars continue to battle in a tight Western Conference playoff race. The Stars captain is not one for milestones or personal goals. He is notoriously quiet around the media and is one of the most selfless players in the entire league. However, with his third-period assist on Tyler Seguin’s goal on Sunday, Jamie Benn accomplished a pretty impressive feat and cemented his name even deeper into the Stars franchise history books. His assist brought him to 439 in his career and boosted him above Sergei Zubov on the all-time list in that category. Now, Benn only trails Mike Modano and Neal Broten as he sits third among a company of great players.

