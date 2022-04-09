ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Suzuki 3 RBIs, Cubs rout Brewers 9-0; 5 HBPs, benches clear

By Sarah Trotto
Fox 32 Chicago
Fox 32 Chicago
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleCHICAGO - Seiya Suzuki drove in three runs for his first big league RBIs and the Chicago Cubs beat the Milwaukee Brewers 9-0 for a testy...

www.fox32chicago.com

