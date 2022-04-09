ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lincoln, NE

NEGOP nominates Senator Mike Flood for first congressional district

By Danielle Kiser
klkntv.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleLINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN)- Senator Mike Flood was nominated for the first congressional district vacancy by the Nebraska Republican Party on Saturday. Flood has been endorsed by Governor Pete Ricketts, Nebraska Farm Bureau, and others in his...

www.klkntv.com

