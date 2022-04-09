ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Snoqualmie Pass, WA

Multiple collisions shut down Snoqualmie Pass in both directions

By KIRO 7 News Staff
KIRO 7 Seattle
KIRO 7 Seattle
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=01GN7Q_0f4ePWrO00
Collisions shut down I-90 (WSDOT)

Both directions of Snoqualmie Pass have been shut down due to multiple collisions and spinouts on Saturday afternoon.

Heavy snow is falling in the mountains.

The collisions involve 15 to 20 cars, the Washington State Department of Transportation said.

Westbound Interstate 90 at milepost 106 near Ellensburg and eastbound I-90 at milepost 34 in North Bend are closed.

There is no estimated time on when the road will be reopened.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 6

Related
KHQ Right Now

Snow is falling on Snoqualmie Pass, chains required on some vehicles

SNOQUALMIE PASS, Wash - If you are traveling over Snoqualmie Pass Monday morning, plan on slow going. The Washington Department of Transportation says chains are required on all vehicles headed eastbound except all wheel drive. Oversize vehicles are prohibited. If you are traveling west, traction tires are required. Chains are...
SNOQUALMIE PASS, WA
KDRV

I-5 near Wilsonville closed in both directions; cows on roadway

WILSONVILLE, Ore. — A crash on I-5 one mile south of Wilsonville has shut down the highway in both directions at around 2:30 p.m. on Sunday. Witnesses at the scene report that there are cows walking on the roadway. Oregon State Police reported that roughly 25 cows were loose on the roadway following the accident. Nearly half of them will be corralled into a new trailer, the other half will, unfortunately, have to be put down due to injury.
WILSONVILLE, OR
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Eastbound I-90 over Snoqualmie Pass back open

Heads-up drivers, if you’re heading over Snoqualmie Pass, you might want to re-route. Multiple crashes have it shut down westbound. The Washington State Department of Transportation said Saturday evening the pass was closed in both directions. As the crashes cleared, it opened back up eastbound. This is a developing...
SNOQUALMIE PASS, WA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Snoqualmie Pass, WA
Crime & Safety
Local
Washington Accidents
City
Snoqualmie Pass, WA
Local
Washington Crime & Safety
City
North Bend, WA
City
Ellensburg, WA
North Bend, WA
Crime & Safety
Snoqualmie Pass, WA
Accidents
State
Washington State
Channel 6000

Watch as tornado tears apart Vancouver neighborhoods

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – Without all the more-modern smartphone tech that allows all of us to carry around a high-definition video camera in our pockets, video of breaking news was a little tougher to come by 50 years ago. However, some cameras were rolling on April 5, 1972 as...
PORTLAND, OR
KIRO 7 Seattle

Botched tree removal job destroys Bellevue home

A tree removal job went terribly wrong in Bellevue on Monday, sending a 140-foot Douglas fir tree crashing down into a home in the Newport Hills neighborhood. The neighbor who owned the tree told KIRO7 he was hoping to get the tree cut down for free in exchange for the wood.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Collisions#Winter Weather Advisory#Accident#Eta#Wsdot East#Ilonakiro7#Cox Media Group
freightwaves.com

Snowstorm continues pounding Pacific Northwest

A storm continues to spin over the Pacific Northwest, dumping heavy snow in the mountains and drenching rain in the valleys. Several inches of snow piled up Monday in the highest elevations of the Washington Cascades, with another 12 to 24 inches possible through Tuesday night. The National Weather Service is continuing its winter weather advisory for these areas, including Lyman, Stevens Pass, Skykomish, Snoqualmie Pass, Paradise and Longmire. The biggest snow totals will occur above 4,000 feet in elevation, but snow levels will drop to about 3,000 feet Tuesday night.
ENVIRONMENT
KOMO News

'Unruly' passenger killed after exiting Lyft on SR-18

FEDERAL WAY, Wash. - Washington State Patrol says a 43-year-old University Place man was killed early Saturday morning after he exited the Lyft he was in on the shoulder of northbound I-5 at SR-18. According to state patrol, the Lyft picked up the wrong passenger from the Cheers Bar and Grill in Tacoma. The passenger became unruly and started taking off his clothes.
UNIVERSITY PLACE, WA
KTVZ

Winter returns: Storm warning until Wednesday

Winter seems to have finally arrived, just at the start of spring. More storm systems are stacking up, and that has the East Slopes of the Cascades (Sisters, La Pine, Sunriver, Mt. Bachelor, Black Butte Ranch, Camp Sherman) in a winter storm warning until Wednesday. We saw snowfall Saturday night...
REDMOND, OR
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Idaho State Journal

Authorities identify local man and woman who died when pickup left roadway and careened into canal

OSGOOD — Two people are dead after their pickup truck left the roadway and ended up submerged in a canal on Sunday morning near this East Idaho community, according to Idaho State Police. Authorities have identified the deceased as Kaydee Jo Martinez, 35, and Kord Dover, 37, both of Ammon. State police said both victims were ejected from the 2008 Ford F150 they were traveling in on River Road near...
KIRO 7 Seattle

Troopers investigating deadly crash on Camano Island

CAMANO ISLAND, Wash. — State troopers are investigating after a woman died in a head-on collision on Camano Island Friday night. A 76-year-old woman was driving southbound on Southeast Camano Drive, north of Michelle Drive, just after 10 p.m. She reportedly crossed into oncoming traffic and struck another car...
CAMANO ISLAND, WA
KXLY

Snow on Sunday as a strong storm approaches – Matt

SPOKANE, Wash.– The weather for the next couple of days in the Inland Northwest will be influenced by a powerful storm set to bring a dose of winter from Washington and Oregon to Montana and the Dakotas. Lucky for us, the Inland Northwest looks like it will only get a glancing blow from this storm, but it is still going to be quite wintry for mid-April around here for a while!
SPOKANE, WA
KING 5

Snow possible Monday morning for the lowlands

SEATTLE — The spring-like warmth with temperatures in the 70s is already a distant memory. Sea-Tac Airport officially hit the 70-degree mark on Thursday for the first time in 2022, with a high of 73 degrees, while some areas hit the mid to upper 70s. However, significantly colder temperatures...
KIRO 7 Seattle

1 killed in crash in Tacoma

Deputies are investigating a collision that left one person dead Wednesday night in Tacoma. The crash occurred near South 96th Street and Pacific Avenue. Pierce County Sheriff’s Department Sgt. Darren Moss Jr. said a deputy was trying to catch up with a reckless driver who ran a red light. That driver crashed into another car.
TACOMA, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

Firefighters battle massive fire in Friday Harbor

FRIDAY HARBOR, Wash. — Three fire departments have been battling a large commercial fire in downtown Friday Harbor on San Juan Island for hours. The fire in the area of Front and Spring streets was called in at 3:43 a.m. Thursday. Multiple buildings are involved, according to Kimberley M. Kimple with San Juan County Fire Protection District #2.
KIRO 7 Seattle

KIRO 7 Seattle

Seattle, WA
91K+
Followers
102K+
Post
42M+
Views
ABOUT

KIRO 7 News is serving the Puget Sound region with live, local and in-depth coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.kiro7.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy