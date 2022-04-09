Multiple collisions shut down Snoqualmie Pass in both directions

Collisions shut down I-90 (WSDOT)

Both directions of Snoqualmie Pass have been shut down due to multiple collisions and spinouts on Saturday afternoon.

Heavy snow is falling in the mountains.

The collisions involve 15 to 20 cars, the Washington State Department of Transportation said.

Westbound Interstate 90 at milepost 106 near Ellensburg and eastbound I-90 at milepost 34 in North Bend are closed.

There is no estimated time on when the road will be reopened.

