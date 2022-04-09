ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Farik Badalov promoted to Vice president of FirstService Residential’s CityLine Division

 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleFirstService Residential, New York’s leading residential property management company, announced the promotion of Farik Badalov to Vice President of the CityLine Division, a segment of the company dedicated to providing full-service property management services to condominium and cooperative properties, and professional consulting services to self-managed properties, in Brooklyn, Queens, The Bronx,...

