Purdue Softball: Boilers wins one and loses one in double header

Then-freshman Alex Echazarreta throws a pitch against Penn State in 2019. Exponent File Photo

Head coach Boo De Oliveira made the decision to pull the pitcher with just one out. Senior Brenna Smith came out to pitch with the bases loaded.

Smith, who recorded a save in the first game of today's doubleheader, didn't fare any better than the previous pitcher, giving up the soul-crushing grand slam to Maryland’s Michaela Jones. The Terrapins (20-16, 6-2 Big Ten) celebrated at home plate and Jones ran in from third base.

The Boilermakers (19-20, 2-5 Big Ten) seemed ready for their second game of the day after an exciting 5-2 victory in the first, but things didn't fall their way. The Boilermakers lost 9-0 to the Terrapins when they were mercy ruled after the fifth inning.

Senior pitcher Alex Echazarreta carried the team to a victory in the first game off of a two RBI double, a run and a spectacular pitching performance. The senior only allowed two runs for nearly the entire game as the starter.

Purdue was hoping that the win could help carry momentum into their second. Maryland, however, was unfazed by the loss and continued with the same energy they had held all day.

The Maryland bench was hooting and hollering the entire game, matching the intensity of the Boiler crowd at times. That proved to be vital at the start of the game as the Terps went on an early tear.

Junior pitcher Alexa Pinarski started the game for Purdue but didn't stay on the mound for long. She gave up a walk and a single.

Pinarski was given no help after an error by freshman third baseman Olivia McFadden let both the runners score. It continued to only get worse for the Boilers as Pinarski loaded the bases soon after.

A grand slam later, the Boilers were looking at a score of 6-0 in the first inning. The Boilermakers could not recover, even though the team came close to scoring in the third inning.

Putting a runner on second and third after single and a walk, the Boilers were close to striking back. However, after a hit by senior Rylee Platusic, freshman Jade Moy was thrown out at home.

Both teams argued over the play, as there was thought to be interference at home plate. Regardless, Moy was called out, and the inning ended when McFadden grounded out.

Things only got worse.

In the fifth inning, Purdue pitching loaded the bases again. Junior Mo Wimpee was called on to pitch as Smith was taken out.

Wimpee folded under the pressure just as Smith had, giving up a hit that was only exasperated by an error and leading to two more runs. Another Maryland run made the game 9-0, and the Boilers were mercy ruled.