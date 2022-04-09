ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Barnegat Township, NJ

Barnegat over Central Regional - Girls lacrosse recap

By Chris Nalwasky
NJ.com
 1 day ago
Calli Dunn netted five goals to go along with three assists and five draw controls in Barnegat’s 13-12 over Central Regional in Barnegat. The win bumps Barnegat’s record to 4-0...

