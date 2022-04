MILLSBORO, Del.- A 23-year-old Seaford woman is facing numerous traffic and drug charges following a Sunday night police chase in Millsboro. Delaware State Police said that at around 9 p.m., a trooper on patrol observed a Ford F-150 pickup traveling over the posted speed limit eastbound on Hardscrabble Road, in the area of Shiloh Church Road. The trooper initiated a traffic stop, but the vehicle failed to stop and a pursuit ensued. Police said the Ford fled eastbound on Hardscrabble Road where it went off the roadway in the area of Governor Stockley Road and began driving through a field. While in the field the Ford struck a ditch and became disabled. The driver then got out of the pickup and ran, according to police.

SEAFORD, DE ・ 20 DAYS AGO