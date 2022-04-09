Lady Braves Bash powers through cold conditions
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – The annual Lady Braves softball bash was condensed into a one day affair due to cold conditions in the area over the weekend. All the games on Friday were moved to Saturday due to rain and cold conditions on Friday. Terre Haute South dropped their final game of the day to Hamilton Southeastern by the score of 7-4.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
