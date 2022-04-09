ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Racine, WI

Parents express concerns about RUSD school lunches, district responds

By Bruce Harrison
TMJ4 News
TMJ4 News
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2QzUnl_0f4eN7cm00

Leah Nilo opened her cold lunch earlier this week and quickly decided she wouldn't be eating most of it.

"I was just in shock," said Leah. "Because that was probably the worst thing I've ever seen us get so far."

In a video that's now drawn great attention on TikTok and Facebook , Leah dissects the meal in the school cafeteria, lifting up a piece of cheese that leaves a milky residue on a handful of baby carrots.

The eighth grade student at Gifford School, part of the Racine Unified School District (RUSD), told TMJ4 News this isn't the first time she's skipped a hot or cold lunch. But it seems this limp piece of cheddar, or some kind of cheese, has galvanized concerns among far more people in the community.

Criticism of her lunch in the video flooded in quickly.

"I get it that they [RUSD staff] are getting less time to cook the food but both meals were unacceptable," said one parent.

"Every one on here needs to call RUSD and lodge formal complaints. Our children deserve better," said another.

The rest of the meal included apple slices, pretzel Goldfish crackers and a choice of milk. All of the district's menus are listed online .

In a post Friday on Facebook, RUSD responded to the meal:

"Supply chain issues have been a huge challenge for school lunches here in RUSD and across the country. But we clearly missed the mark with the lunch served this Wednesday. We are working to correct it going forward. Thank you (all of you) who brought concerns to our attention."

The post also included the hashtags #SayCheese and #WheresTheBeef.

The district told TMJ4 the hashtags were an attempt at humor, as if to say, we're human. But they now admit that was a "poor decision" and they're "listening."

Parents and community members didn't find it funny. "This post is in poor taste RUSD. You do realize that some kids literally only eat what they get at school?" said one commenter.

"The hashtags are disgusting," said another. "Shame on you for making a joke out of some kids only meal for the day."

In addition to supply chain issues, the district also said that school let out early last Wednesday.

The early dismissal, RUSD explained, meant they had to shorten lunch periods, making it more challenging to ensure everyone received breakfast and lunch before they got out.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip

Comments / 13

mabramczyk
21h ago

This was the Obama meal program started a few year back that actually made cafeteria workers so mad that they were quitting. RUSD wouldn’t do anything to fix the problem back then and they won’t now. This is not a supply chain issue!

Reply
5
sue boeck
1d ago

Solve the problem easily by sending your children to school with lunches you/they have chosen.

Reply
10
Related
CBS Chicago

Parents concerned about coloring book geared toward adults in CPS classroom

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A coloring book for adults was shown to some middle schoolers at a CPS elementary school – and some parents say it shows too much.As CBS 2's Sabrina Franza reported, Chicago Public Schools rules do not require teachers to tell parents about books before they bring them into the classroom. But parents want to be part of the conversation. "In dealing with another person's child, a person shouldn't just be given carte blanche to expose them to what they feel is right," said Jason McElroy, a sixth-grade parent at Edgar Allan Poe Classical School, 10538 S. Langley...
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Racine, WI
Education
City
Racine, WI
Local
Wisconsin Education
The Independent

Black Virginia high school teacher sues tenth grade student who left banana in classroom doorway for months

A Black high school teacher in Virginia is suing a tenth-grade student for racism after the minor was caught leaving a banana in the doorway of his classroom for months.Joel Mungo, a history teacher at Menchville High School for 21 years, said he had never seen such an act in his teaching career.He first noticed a banana outside his classroom door in October 2021, then he found a banana placed on the same spot at least once a month. "Someone left a banana at my door. The banana was perfectly placed in the doorway,” Mr Mungo told WAVY 10....
HIGH SCHOOL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cold Lunch#School Lunches#Express#Cafeteria#Rusd#Tiktok#Gifford School#Goldfish
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Milk
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Facebook
Coast News

Educators, parents lambast school district’s ‘draconian’ layoffs

SAN MARCOS — Eight-year-old Brooklyn Houchin and her teacher at Double Peak Elementary School, Jena Steinberger, are practically best friends, according to Brooklyn’s mother Ashley. “​​From the first day our daughter Brooklyn stepped onto campus as a scared little 4 year old, Jena Steinberger became her rock,” Ashley...
SAN MARCOS, CA
The 74

NYC School Chaos: Parents in Top District Forced Into Admissions Roller-Coaster

Eric Adams entered the New York City mayor’s office in January claiming to be a fan of accelerated education. Unlike his predecessor, Bill de Blasio, Adams promised more opportunities for students to access advanced level work, starting with elementary school gifted-and-talented programs and going up through middle school honors programs and screened and specialized high […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Pleasanton Express

Lunch and learn virtual training for parents

The Atascosa-McMullen Special Education Cooperative is offering free, virtual parent training opportunities. The next training will take place on Monday, March 28, at 12:15 p.m. The topic will be: Transition from ECI to “Big School.” Sending your 3-year-old to public school can be a very difficult decision. They will discuss...
ATASCOSA, TX
TMJ4 News

TMJ4 News

21K+
Followers
9K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Milwaukee, Wisconsin news and weather from TMJ4 News, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.tmj4.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy