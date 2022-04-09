ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hockey

Flames' Calle Jarnkrok: Not yet over illness

CBS Sports
 1 day ago

Jarnkrok (illness) remains sidelined for Saturday's game versus the Kraken, Pat Steinberg...

www.cbssports.com

NHL

Blues rally to defeat Wild in OT, tie them for second in Central

Robert Thomas scored the overtime winning goal and grabbed an assist, Ville Husso stopped 35, helping the Blues earn 4-3 win in overtime. Thomas scored on a one-timer from the left face-off circle after a give-and-go with Vladimir Tarasenko. "It was a good speed play," St. Louis coach Craig Berube...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
CBS Sports

Wild's Cam Talbot: Slips up in overtime loss

Talbot allowed four goals on 28 shots in Friday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Blues. The Wild took a 3-1 lead early in the third period, but Talbot couldn't make it stick. The 34-year-old has had some mixed results since he started sharing the crease with Marc-Andre Fleury -- Talbot is 3-0-2 with 13 goals allowed across his last five starts. He's at 28-12-3 with a 2.81 GAA and a .911 save percentage in 44 appearances overall. Talbot will likely serve as backup Sunday versus the Kings, as head coach Dean Evason has strictly alternated his goalies over the last two weeks.
NHL
ESPN

NHL playoff watch standings update: Southern-fried contender clash between Florida Panthers, Nashville Predators

Three weeks from Saturday, all eight first-round matchups in the 2022 Stanley Cup Playoffs will be set. At this point, the Florida Panthers have clinched a spot (and are on their way to the No. 1 seed in the Eastern Conference), while the Nashville Predators are in possession of the first Western Conference wild-card spot. So in theory, the game Saturday night between the two clubs is a potential Stanley Cup Final preview. How likely would this matchup be? Well, thanks to FiveThirtyEight, we have some projections: The Panthers have a 24% shot at reaching the Cup Final, while the Preds' Cup Final chances are 6%.
NASHVILLE, TN
Yardbarker

Panthers vs. Predators Prediction and Odds (Florida's Offense Unstoppable During Current Win Streak)

The Nashville Predators play host to Eastern Conference-leading Florida Panthers tonight at Bridgestone Arena in a pivotal game for the Predators as they battle for a playoff berth. As things currently stand, Nashville is outside of the top three teams in the Central Division. They are six-points behind third-place St. Louis and time is running out to catch them. They would be a Wild Card team if the season ended today.
NASHVILLE, TN
markerzone.com

JAKE ALLEN FORCED OUT OF GAME; CAREY PRICE WOULDN'T SUIT UP AS EBUG

An interesting tidbit from Saturday night's game between the Toronto Maple Leafs and Montreal Canadiens. Habs starter Jake Allen was to leave in the first after he seemed to tweak something while on the ice. Backup goaltender Sam Montembeault finished out the opening frame, while it was announced during the intermission that Allen would not be returning.
NHL
FOX Sports

MacKinnon's SO goal beat Oilers for Avs' 6th straight win

EDMONTON, Alberta (AP) — Nathan MacKinnon scored the shootout winner after having Colorado's lone goal in regulation, leading the Avalanche to their sixth straight victory with a 2-1 win over the Edmonton Oilers on Saturday night. Darcy Kuemper made 49 saves for the Avalanche, who are 11-1-1 in their...
DENVER, CO
NewsBreak
Hockey
NewsBreak
Sports
NHL

Senators fall in New York to the Rangers

The Ottawa Senators suffered a 5-1 loss to the New York Rangers Saturday night at Madison Square Garden. Austin Watson scored for the Senators (26-39-6) as Anton Forsberg made 28 saves. New York (47-20-6) had goals from Chris Kreider (2), Artemi Panarin, Andrew Copp and Ryan Strome while Igor Shesterkin stopped 19 shots.
NHL
CBS Sports

Rockies' Elias Diaz: Not in Saturday's lineup

Diaz will sit Saturday against the Dodgers. Diaz went 1-for-4 with a double and a run scored in Friday's season opener. He'll get a rest day already in the second game of the year, with the Rockies seemingly wanting to ease him into the season following an abbreviated spring schedule. Dom Nunez takes over behind the plate.
DENVER, CO
CBS Sports

Reds' Mike Moustakas: Shifts to bench

Moustakas is not in Sunday's lineup against Atlanta. Moustakas started each of the team's first three games of the campaign, and he collected one hit in 10 plate appearances. Colin Moran will draw his first start of the season in Moustakas' absence, playing third base while hitting seventh.
CINCINNATI, OH
CBS Sports

Mariners' Kyle Lewis: Hits injured list

Lewis (knee) was placed on the 10-day injured list Thursday. Lewis is still working his way back from surgery to repair a torn meniscus, a procedure he underwent last May. The Mariners had said early in camp that he wasn't expected to be ready for Opening Day, and that's in fact what ended up happening, but he's been taking steps in the right direction, so his absence may not be a long one. He'll return to a very crowded outfield, as the Mariners acquired Jesse Winker from the Reds in March and promoted 21-year-old phenom Julio Rodriguez to the Opening Day roster, but he has a strong enough bat to carve out a role once he proves his health.
SEATTLE, WA
markerzone.com

AUSTIN WATSON SUPPORTS COLE REINHARDT AFTER MAJOR MISTAKE IN HIS FIRST NHL GAME

Making a mistake that leads to your team losing the game can be pretty disheartening even for a veteran player. It can be so much worse when it's your first ever NHL game. Luckily for Cole Reinhardt of the Ottawa Senators, he had some support as a mistake in the third period led to a powerplay goal that served as the game winner for the Nashville Predators.
NHL
CBS Sports

Bears' Matthew Adams: Headed to Chicago

Adams signed a one-year contract with the Bears on Saturday, Patrick Finley of Chicago Sun Times reports. Adams was a special teams ace for the Colts a year ago, totaling 10 tackles across 348 special-team snaps. The 2018 seventh-round pick figures to garner a similar role for the Bears in 2022.
CHICAGO, IL

