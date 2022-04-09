ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Tom Parker: Musician who found global fame with The Wanted

By Anthony Hayward
The Independent
The Independent
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Pemzy_0f4eN2D900

Singer Tom Parker , who has died of a brain tumour aged 33, might not have made it past the audition phase when he tried for a place on The X Factor , but he had the last laugh after going on to top the charts as a member of The Wanted .

Beating 1,000 other hopefuls, Parker became part of the boyband in 2009 after Jayne Collins, manager of girlband The Saturdays, set about forming one. Parker described himself as the “cheeky one” of the group, who also comprised singers Max George, Siva Kaneswaran, Nathan Sykes and Jay McGuiness. As the oldest and seemingly most confident one, he was seen as their leader.

With their catchy pop tunes and chiselled good looks, the band went on to sell more than 600,000 albums and 2 million singles. In 2010, their self-titled first LP included the No 1 single “All Time Low”, which stayed in the charts for 31 weeks.

“Glad You Came” (2011), from the band’s second album, Battleground , also hit the top and was their first hit in the US, reaching No 3. It gained even wider recognition after being it was performed on American TV series Glee .

This sudden fame led The Wanted to be asked to record the official Comic Relief charity single “Gold Forever” in 2011, which peaked at No 3. Two years later, they were named Best Group in the Virgin Media Music Awards.

The boyband even had their own American reality television series, The Wanted Life , on E! in 2013, following them as they recorded their third album, Word of Mouth , and prepared for a world tour.

One episode featured the group meeting Michelle Obama – said to be a fan – when the first lady and president Barack Obama invited them to perform in the White House garden for the annual Easter Egg Roll. She left them with the words: “Stay out of trouble – I’m watching!”

But the band never entirely held on to the whiter-than-white persona that is part of the mix when “manufactured” acts are moulded.

In the same year, they were accused of throwing champagne out of a London hotel window and soaking poet Todd Swift, who called the police. No action was brought because there was no proof of who committed the act.

“Our image initially was to be clean-cut, but how can you control five lads who just want to party and have a wonderful time?” Parker later told the American trade magazine Billboard . “So we kind of just rolled with the party/bad boy image. However, none of us are really bad boys. We’re all geeks at heart.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4dg0bW_0f4eN2D900

But in 2014, after three studio albums and a string of Top 10 hits in the UK, The Wanted announced a hiatus. Their final single, “Glow in the Dark”, released that year, only just scraped into the Top 200.

Looking to continue his singing career, Parker recorded singles as a solo artist and, with former X Factor contestant Ollie Marland, as half of the duo Lost + Found, but he never rediscovered chart success.

Instead, he took his wit and warm personality to reality TV shows. In a 2015 edition of Celebrity Masterchef , his tarragon sauce was a winner with the judges, but he added drama to the mix by putting his hand in a blender and ending up in hospital.

For the celeb winter sports challenge The Jump , a year later, Parker stepped in to replace Tina Hobley, who dislocated an elbow while training for the ski jump, and finished a respectable third.

More satisfyingly as a performer, he starred as Danny Zuko on a 2017 British stage tour of Grease: The Musical , adding some deft dance moves and hip-swivelling to his vocal skills.

Parker was diagnosed with a brain tumour in 2020, a year before The Wanted reunited to record a new single, “Rule the World” – which failed to chart – and release a greatest hits album, Most Wanted , while announcing plans for a tour.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0nPY3V_0f4eN2D900

First, his fellow band members joined him at the Royal Albert Hall in September 2021 for a charity event he organised, Inside My Head – The Concert , in aid of Stand Up to Cancer and the National Brain Appeal. Guest stars included Ed Sheeran and McFly.

When the eagerly anticipated limited-date tour went ahead in March 2022, Parker was in a Spanish clinic receiving treatment for cancer, so missed the first two gigs, with the group going on as a four-piece. He then joined them, sitting on a “throne” for the performance of “Glad You Came” each night.

Thomas Anthony Parker was born in Bolton, Lancashire, to Noreen (née Roche) and Nigel Parker.

His musical influences were Oasis and Stereophonics, and he learned to play the guitar at 16, shortly afterwards auditioning for The X Factor . Although he began studying geography at Manchester Metropolitan University, he left after a year to join a Take That tribute band, in the role of Mark Owen.

The Wanted’s other singles included “Heart Vacancy” (2010), “Lightning” (2011), “Chasing the Sun” (2012), “I Found You” (2012) and “Walks Like Rihanna” (2013), which, although very popular, all failed to hit the very top of the charts.

After the group disbanded, Parker became a DJ and music producer, and launched his brief solo career with the single “Undiscovered” (2015).

He told a House of Commons all-party parliamentary group on brain tumours in December 2021: “I’m staggered they can find a cure for Covid within a year, but for decades on end they haven’t found better treatments, let alone a cure, for brain tumours.”

His memoir, Hope , will be published this summer.

In 2018, Parker married the actor Kelsey Hardwick. She survives him, along with their daughter, Aurelia, and son, Bodhi, and his parents.

Tom Parker, singer, born 4 August 1988, died 30 March 2022

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

'You are a true hero': The Wanted's Tom Parker is praised by his bandmate Max George after their tour performance... as his wife Kelsey brings their kids to watch from the audience

Tom Parker has been praised as a 'hero' by his The Wanted bandmate Max George following their penultimate tour performance in Liverpool. The longtime pals apeared in good spirits as they relaxed backstage at the M&S Bank Arena in Liverpool where Tom's wife Kelsey brought their children Aurelia, two, and son Bodhi, one, to watch him perform.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jay Mcguiness
Person
Max George
Person
Tina Hobley
Person
Nathan Sykes
Person
Ed Sheeran
Person
Rihanna
Person
Mark Owen
Hello Magazine

Chris Rock defends Will Smith in fresh comments about slap

Chris Rock has seemingly defended Will Smith in a fresh exchange between him and a fan while continuing on his stand-up tour. The Madagascar star, who was performing at The Wilbur theatre in Boston on Thursday, was quick to disagree with a heckler who shouted out a negative comment about Will.
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Serena Williams breaks silence on Will Smith and Chris Rock on stage Oscars altercation

Serena Williams has broken her silence on Will Smith's' controversial reaction to Chris Rock's joke about Jada Pinkett Smith during the 2022 Oscars . Taking to Instagram Stories, the tennis pro appears to have been left speechless by the shocking moment that saw the actor crash the stage and physically assault the comedian. In a video seemingly addressing the incident, she could be seen looking at the camera and then away again with a look of total surprise on her face.
TENNIS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wit#The Wanted#Most Wanted#Battleground#American#Comic Relief Charity#Best Group
loudersound.com

Robert Plant reveals the eight songs he'd take to a desert island

Robert Plant has revealed the eight songs he'd take with him to a desert island. Appearing on The BBC's long-running interview series Desert Island Discs, the former Led Zeppelin man picked songs by Mario Lanza, Eddie Cochran, Howlin' Wolf and more, and finished with Your Long Journey, one of his own songs with Alison Krauss, from 2007's Raising Sand album.
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Obituaries
NewsBreak
Celebrities
The Independent

Ricky Gervais on Will Smith’s 10-year Oscars ban: ‘Hopefully, he’ll only do six years with good behaviour’

Ricky Gervais has responded to the Academy’s 10-year ban on Will Smith’s attendance at future Oscars ceremonies.The Academy convened today (8 April) to decide on the consequences Smith would face for slapping Rock on stage at last month’s ceremony, after the comedian made a joke about his wife, Jada Pinkett Smith.Shortly after the decision was made public, Gervais reshared news of Smith’s punishment on Twitter with the caption: “Hopefully, he’ll only do 6 years with good behaviour.”Gervais has been a reasonably prominent voice among celebrities in the aftermath of the Smith-Rock incident.He had previously commented on the events in...
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Chris Brown Confirms He Welcomed 3rd Baby With Diamond Brown: See Her Cute ‘3 Month’ Photo

Chris Brown just confirmed that he is the father of Diamond Brown’s baby, Lovely. He posted a sweet photo fo the little one to celebrate her three month birthday. After rumors swirled about Chris Brown being the father in question to Diamond Brown‘s baby, the musician just confirmed he indeed shares a child with Diamond. The “Go Crazy’ singer shared an adorable photo of the little one on his Instagram Story on April 8. The pic was posed to celebrate the baby girl, whose name is Lovely Brown, turning three months old. Chris posted a string of red heart emojis underneath the image. This is the first time he’s publicly acknowledged the baby.
CELEBRITIES
Kerrang

“You were a true rock’n’roll hero and will always remain in my heart”: Paul McCartney pays tribute to Taylor Hawkins

Sir Paul McCartney has shared a lovely, heartfelt tribute to late Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins, who tragically passed away. The Beatles legend complimented Taylor on his "great" drumming as well as his "big and shiny" personality, calling him a "rock'n'roll hero" who will "always remain in my heart". Paul also reflected on performing drums on Foo Fighters' Concrete And Gold song Sunday Rain, which features Taylor on vocals: "It was an incredible session and cemented my relationship with Taylor and the guys," he wrote.
MUSIC
BBC

John Lennon's son opens Yoko Ono performance centre in Liverpool

Sean Lennon has told of his mother Yoko Ono's "great love for Liverpool" as he opened a new performance centre named after her in the city. The son of Beatle legend John Lennon officially unveiled the Yoko Ono Lennon Centre, home to the University of Liverpool's new 400-seat concert hall, The Tung Auditorium.
WORLD
Page Six

David Foster and Katharine McPhee bringing show to Cafe Carlyle

Hitmaker David Foster and wife Katharine McPhee are taking their popular pandemic Instagram show live at the upscale Café Carlyle, Page Six can exclusively reveal. The couple, who married in 2019, will perform hits from Foster’s days in the rock band Chicago. They’ll also be digging into his catalogue of working with musicians such as Whitney Houston, Celine Dion, Josh Groban, and Michael Bublé. The duo will also perform McPhee’s biggest songs from her career appearing on “American Idol,” in the TV show “Smash,” and in the Broadway show “Waitress.” The show — which they began performing online...
CELEBRITIES
loudersound.com

Todd Rundgren: my stories of John Lennon, Ringo Starr, New York Dolls and more

As well as being part of the title of Todd Rundgren’s classic album from 1973, A True Star is also a fitting description of the multi-talented musician/producer/ cyber voyager who has been a potent force in popular music since his eviscerating debut single Open My Eyes with his proto-psychedelic garage rockers The Nazz in 1968.
MUSIC
The Independent

The Independent

596K+
Followers
198K+
Post
279M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy