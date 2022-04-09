ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Patrick Demarchelier: Photographer who captured the upper echelons of fashion

By Linda Watson
Such was the legendary status of photographer Patrick Demarchelier in fashion circles that his name was spoken in a seminal scene in the 2006 film The Devil Wears Prada . When Miranda Priestley, the demanding editor in chief of a high fashion glossy magazine (allegedly based on Anna Wintour at American Vogue ) despatches the first directive at her hapless assistant she asks one pointed question: “Do you have Demarchelier?”

In a career that lasted almost half a century, Demarchelier was regarded as a failsafe producer of phenomenal fashion images, his unmistakable signature on par with his contemporaries Meisel, Lindberg and Elgort.

“I found Patrick incredibly elegant,” said Sarajane Hoare, who worked with Demarchelier on a regular basis since she was a 28-year-old fashion director at British Vogue . “He was a silent observer. Never a drama. His lighting was exquisite. He had eyes and ears all over the place. He was intuitive and intelligent. A very cool guy.”

As his reputation gained pace, he was commissioned by American, British and Paris Vogue , Harper’s Bazaar , Elle and Marie Claire and also shot covers for Life , Glamour , Newsweek and Rolling Stone .

He worked with every major celebrity including Madonna, Jennifer Lopez, Kate Hudson, Bella Hadid and Beyonce. He concocted memorable advertising campaigns for all the major luxury labels including Chanel, Dior, Yves Saint Laurent, Ralph Lauren, Moschino, Longchamp and Louis Vuitton.

Demarchelier’s most famous relationship – the one that made him synonymous with understated elegance – was with Diana, Princess of Wales. His classic portrait of her in a black polo neck, sporting a short tousled haircut and looking directly into the camera, appeared on the cover of British Vogue in 1991 and was internationally applauded as a landmark image.

In the same way Mario Testino captured an insouciant Diana for Vanity Fair , Demarchelier photographed a royal figure in a relaxed fashion. Self-assured and often impromptu, speed was at the core of his creativity. “Things go really quickly,” Demarchelier told Keira Knightley in Interview magazine. “I like to be spontaneous and get the shot before the subject thinks too much about it.” Demarchelier made history as the first non-British photographer to be appointed photographer to a member of the royal family.

Demarchelier was born near Paris in 1943. With his mother and four brothers, he spent his childhood in Le Havre, Normandy. Everything changed on his 17th birthday when his stepfather gave him an Eastman Kodak camera. Completely self-taught, with no formal training he began taking photographs of friends and weddings, gradually learning how to frame a shot, develop film and retouch negatives.

He started his career as assistant to celebrated Swiss fashion photographer Hans Feurer. In 1975 Demarchelier left Paris, moved to New York and embarked on a freelance career. It was while assisting established photographers Jacque Guilbert and Henri Cartier Bresson that he developed his own style of fashion photography.

He was unpretentious and low-key, and found joy in simple pleasures – a favourite pursuit was to enjoy a glass of wine and bowl of mussels in a small fishing village.

Demarchelier became synonymous with the higher echelons of fashion photography. After The Devil Wears Prada , he appeared in the 2009 American Vogue documentary The September Issue working with creative director Grace Coddington. In her book Saving Grace: My Fashion Archive , Coddington said of him: “Patrick Demarchelier is a consummate professional. A tireless worker with a generous spirit. He never fails to produce a gorgeous photograph.”

Of the countless shots Demarchelier produced, his favourite one from British Vogue was a head and shoulders shot of model Christy Turlington, her face eclipsed by a huge white flower hat.

For his work in the fashion industry, Demarchelier was given the Ordre des Arts et des Lettres (Order of Arts and Literature), the highest honour by the French minister of culture, in 2007.

In February 2018 in the midst of the #MeToo movement, Demarchelier – along with several other fashion photographers – was accused by models of inappropriate behaviour. Although vehemently denying the allegations, the aspersion remained. In an immediate response to the allegations, Conde Nast announced that they had cut ties with the photographer. Demarchelier’s career did not recover.

Patrick Demarchelier, photographer, born 21 August 1943, died 31 March 2022

Nicola Peltz wears Valentino couture for wedding to Brooklyn Beckham

Nicola Peltz tied the knot with Brooklyn Beckham this weekend at her family’s estate in Palm Beach, Florida.While much of the discussion around the wedding has been centred on the celebrities in attendance (think Eva Longoria and a few Spice Girls), fans of the couple could not wait to see what Peltz would be wearing for her big day.Despite some people expecting the actor to wear a design by her mother-in-law, Victoria Beckham, Peltz chose a gown by Valentino Couture.The floor-length dress featured a fitted bodice, square neckline and thick straps. It also boasted a long train. Peltz wore the...
Serena Williams breaks silence on Will Smith and Chris Rock on stage Oscars altercation

Serena Williams has broken her silence on Will Smith's' controversial reaction to Chris Rock's joke about Jada Pinkett Smith during the 2022 Oscars . Taking to Instagram Stories, the tennis pro appears to have been left speechless by the shocking moment that saw the actor crash the stage and physically assault the comedian. In a video seemingly addressing the incident, she could be seen looking at the camera and then away again with a look of total surprise on her face.
The Bay Area photographer who shot the Beatles and the Stones in a 'fairy tale' career

In his brief but prolific career as rock ‘n’ roll’s preeminent photographer, Ethan Russell toured with the Rolling Stones, shot album covers for the Who and captured iconic images of everyone from Linda Ronstadt to Jim Morrison of the Doors. And, yes, that was him clicking away in the background of Peter Jackson’s Beatles documentary “Get Back” on Disney+.
Jada Pinkett-Smith Glitters in Sparkly Gown and Gold Wedges for Shonda Rhimes' Arts Center Opening

Click here to read the full article. Jada Pinkett-Smith was going for gold on Saturday evening for the opening of the Rhimes Performing Arts Center in Los Angeles. Founded by “Grey’s Anatomy” creator Shonda Rhimes, the new center includes a dance academy named for actress Debbie Allen and a fly aerial studio named for Smith’s children, Jaden and Willow Smith. The “Matrix” actress made a glamorous entrance in a sweeping gold gown. The strapless number featured a slim-fitting bodice, as well as a wide flared skirt. The piece’s sparkling fabric gave it full allover glamour, further accentuated by Smith’s matching drop...
Princess Beatrice surprises royal fans in striking sheer lace dress

Embarking on a rare night out, Princess Beatrice surprised royal fans on Friday evening after she was spotted heading to Harry's Bar in London. Pictured meeting a friend for dinner, the Queen's granddaughter looked oh-so-chic as she stepped out in a stunning sheer lace dress by Hill House. In new photos published by Mail Online, Princess Beatrice was seen embracing her friend outside the ultra-exclusive restaurant in Mayfair.
Will Poulter says he 'really would have appreciated' an intimacy coordinator for We're the Millers kissing scene

Will Poulter has reflected on his 2013 comedy We’re the Millers, saying he wishes there had been an intimacy coordinator on set.Poulter, now 29, was 19 when he starred in the road movie alongside Jennifer Aniston, Emma Roberts and Jason Sudeikis.The film followed Sudeikis as a drug dealer smuggling marijuana into the US from Mexico who, in order to throw off border control, hires three misfits to pose as his family: Aniston played his fake wife, while Roberts and Poulter played his pretend children.In one scene, which won an MTV Movie Award for Best Kiss, Aniston and Roberts’ characters...
Jason Manford jokes about Will Smith at Oliviers: 'I'll be keeping your wives' names out of my chuffing mouth'

Jason Manford joked about Will Smith’s much-discussed Oscars slap during his opening monologue at the Olivier Awards.The stand-up comedian was hosting the celebration of London theatre on Sunday (10 April) night, during its first in-person event since 2019 at the Royal Albert Hall.Opening the show, Manford joked that he has been “incredibly nervous” to be back at the Oliviers.“Not just because so many people [are] out for the first time in so long, but because I’m a comedian and this is an awards ceremony and those two things have not gone down well lately together,” he said.“So before we...
David Beckham pays sweet tribute to Brooklyn after wedding: 'We will always be by your side'

Brooklyn Beckham is married, and his father David has posted a sweet tribute to his eldest son on Instagram.Brooklyn married billionaire heiress Nicola Peltz on 9 April in a lavish ceremony at Peltz’ family estate in Palm Beach, Florida.On Monday morning, Brooklyn, 23, shared a picture of himself with his two brothers, Romeo, 19, and Cruz, 17, alongside their father, David, 46.The image sees the men all in suits wearing bow ties, with Brooklyn in a white bow tie.While Brooklyn captioned the image simply with “The boys”, David reposted the image to his own Instagram account with a sentimental caption....
Sandra Bullock explains why a 'powerful' Channing Tatum line in The Lost City is so important to her

Sandra Bullock has said it is “heartbreaking” that films and books aimed at women are undervalued, and opened up about a moment in her new film that addresses this. Bullock stars alongside Channing Tatum in new rom-com adventure movie, The Lost City, as reclusive romance writer Loretta Sage.During a book tour with cover model Alan (Tatum), Sage is kidnapped by an eccentric billionaire (Daniel Radcliffe), who hopes the writer can direct him towards ancient lost treasures she mentions in her books. In a new interview promoting the film, Bullock explained her view that female audiences are “thought of as...
