NHL

Flames' Jacob Markstrom: Taking on Kraken

CBS Sports
 1 day ago

Markstrom will guard the road goal Saturday versus the Kraken, Wes Gilbertson of the Calgary...

www.cbssports.com

The Hockey Writers

Penguins News & Rumors: Fleury Reunion, Zucker, Jarry & More

Welcome to Pittsburgh Penguins News & Rumors, where we cover all the hot topics and dive into more than just box scores. The team is gearing up for a couple huge games back-to-back against the Washington Capitals and Nashville Predators. Get ready for some rapid-fire headlines running us through all the noise surrounding Pittsburgh’s beloved Penguins.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Yardbarker

Red Wings Prospects Report: Frölunda Check-In

The Swedish Hockey League (SHL) playoffs are underway, where Detroit Red Wings prospects are making themselves known. Three of them play for Frölunda HC – the fourth seed in the SHL playoffs. Frölunda HC had a bye for the first round and took on the Växjö Lakers in the quarterfinals in a 4-0 sweep of the seven-game series to qualify for the semifinals.
DETROIT, MI
Yardbarker

The LA Kings should pursue goalie Dryden McKay

The LA Kings could use some goaltending depth in their prospect pipeline, and the 2022 Hobey Baker Award winner could be brought in without using a draft pick. The LA Kings prospect pool is consistently ranked in the top five of all prospect pools in the National Hockey League. The...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Reuters

Jordan Staal tallies Hurricanes' first hat trick in win vs. Ducks

Jordan Staal had the first hat trick of the season for the Carolina Hurricanes in a 5-2 win against the Anaheim Ducks on Sunday evening in Raleigh, N.C. Andrei Svechnikov had a goal and an assist, Nino Niederreiter had two assists, and Frederik Andersen made 23 saves for the Hurricanes (47-18-8, 102 points), who moved two points ahead of the New York Rangers for first place in the Metropolitan Division with nine games left.
ANAHEIM, CA
#The Calgary Sun#Sharks#Swede
Pro Hockey Rumors

Canadiens to activate veteran defenseman Jeff Petry

Jeff Petry is expected to return to the Montreal Canadiens’ lineup Saturday night when the team faces the Toronto Maple Leafs, writes Sportsnet’s Eric Engels (link). Petry has been out of the lineup since suffering a lower-body injury against the Florida Panthers back on March 24th. The defenseman took warmups this evening in Toronto alongside Joel Edmundson.
NHL
CBS Sports

Hurricanes' Frederik Andersen: Likely starting Sunday

Andersen will likely start Sunday against the Ducks, Chip Alexander of The Raleigh News & Observer reports. There's a chance fellow netminder Antti Raanta could still start Sunday, but he sat out the Hurricanes' morning skate, so it's looking like Andersen will get the nod for a second straight contest.
RALEIGH, NC
NHL

'Savour Every Moment': Mahovlich recalls 500th NHL goal

Third of eight-part series looks back at Hall of Fame forward finishing career with Canadiens. An NHL career is defined by many events, players present and past cherishing a single snapshot, a game or a broader body of work. Eight players reflect in our weekly eight-part series "Savour Every Moment" presented by Olymel, sharing a personal slice of what makes hockey a special part of their lives. Today: In the third part of the series, Class of 1981 Hockey Hall of Famer Frank Mahovlich, who won the Stanley Cup six times with the Toronto Maple Leafs and Montreal Canadiens, discusses his 500th NHL goal.
NHL
NewsBreak
NHL
NewsBreak
Hockey
NewsBreak
Sports
CBS Sports

Golden Knights' William Karlsson: Delivers helper Saturday

Karlsson notched an assist and three shots on goal in Saturday's 6-1 win over the Coyotes. Karlsson earned the secondary helper on Zach Whitecloud's first-period tally. This was Karlsson's fifth point in his last six games (two goals, three helpers). The Swede's offense is coming back just in time to help fantasy managers who were patient with him through a tough season. He's at 27 points, 112 shots on net and a minus-1 rating in 58 appearances.
NHL
Yardbarker

Carey Price Return to Canadiens is No Longer a Given for Monday

With the news that goaltender Jake Allen is out with an injury, questions about what happens in the net for the Montreal Canadiens are everywhere. Multiple reports surfaced, including one by Arpon Basu that the expectation was fans would see Carey Price return on Monday vs. the Winnipeg Jets. A call-up by the Canadiens on Sunday lends credence to the idea that is not the case.
NHL
Yardbarker

Calgary Flames News & Rumors: Gaudreau, Valimaki, Ruzicka

In this edition of Calgary Flames News & Rumors, Johnny Gaudreau is just one away from becoming the franchise’s sixth ever player to crack the 100-point barrier. In other news, Juuso Valimaki got a brief new shot with the big club after being recalled from the Stockton Heat this past week. He wasn’t alone in that regard either, as Adam Ruzicka was recalled alongside him.
NHL
CBS Sports

Wild's Cam Talbot: Slips up in overtime loss

Talbot allowed four goals on 28 shots in Friday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Blues. The Wild took a 3-1 lead early in the third period, but Talbot couldn't make it stick. The 34-year-old has had some mixed results since he started sharing the crease with Marc-Andre Fleury -- Talbot is 3-0-2 with 13 goals allowed across his last five starts. He's at 28-12-3 with a 2.81 GAA and a .911 save percentage in 44 appearances overall. Talbot will likely serve as backup Sunday versus the Kings, as head coach Dean Evason has strictly alternated his goalies over the last two weeks.
NHL
FOX Sports

MacKinnon's SO goal beat Oilers for Avs' 6th straight win

EDMONTON, Alberta (AP) — Nathan MacKinnon scored the shootout winner after having Colorado's lone goal in regulation, leading the Avalanche to their sixth straight victory with a 2-1 win over the Edmonton Oilers on Saturday night. Darcy Kuemper made 49 saves for the Avalanche, who are 11-1-1 in their...
DENVER, CO
CBS Sports

Rockies' Jose Iglesias: Sits in series finale

Iglesias is not in the lineup for Sunday's game versus the Dodgers, Danielle Allentuck of The Denver Gazette reports. Iglesias started at shortstop the first two games of the season and will head to the bench after going 1-for-6 with an RBI and two strikeouts. Garrett Hampson will take over at shortstop and bat ninth for Colorado.
DENVER, CO
CBS Sports

Mariners' Cal Raleigh: Not in Sunday's lineup

Raleigh is out of the lineup for Sunday's game at Minnesota. Raleigh finds himself on the bench for the second straight contest after going 1-for-2 with two walks Opening Day. Luis Torrens will catch Sunday, as the Mariners have given all three of their catchers a start through the first three games of the year.
SEATTLE, WA
CBS Sports

Giants' John Brebbia: Placed on bereavement list

Brebbia was placed on the bereavement list Sunday. Brebbia will miss a minimum of three games, meaning he won't be eligible to return until Wednesday's game versus the Padres. The right-hander has allowed just one walk in 1.2 scorless and hitless innings in two appearances this season. Outfield prospect Heliot Ramos was called up to take Brebbia's spot on the roster.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS Sports

Dodgers' Will Smith: Scratched from lineup

Smith was scratched from the lineup for Saturday's game against the Rockies for undisclosed reasons. It's unclear if Smith is dealing with an injury or illness or if the Dodgers have simply decided to lighten his workload following an abbreviated spring training. Austin Barnes will take over behind the plate and would step into a starting role if Smith needs to miss time.
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS Sports

Bears' Matthew Adams: Headed to Chicago

Adams signed a one-year contract with the Bears on Saturday, Patrick Finley of Chicago Sun Times reports. Adams was a special teams ace for the Colts a year ago, totaling 10 tackles across 348 special-team snaps. The 2018 seventh-round pick figures to garner a similar role for the Bears in 2022.
CHICAGO, IL

