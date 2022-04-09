Canadiens' Jeff Petry: Set to play

Dadonov scored a goal, logged an assist, went plus-2 and added two hits in Saturday's 6-1 win over the Coyotes. Dadonov tallied in the second period and set up a Jack Eichel goal in the third. With Max Pacioretty back from an undisclosed injury, it's unclear if Dadonov will remain in a top-line role much longer. He's done well to earn the spot lately with nine points in his last seven outings. The 33-year-old is up to 18 tallies, 36 points, 168 shots on net, 60 hits and a plus-3 rating through 69 contests this season.

NHL ・ 1 DAY AGO