ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Canadiens' Jeff Petry: Set to play

CBS Sports
 1 day ago

Petry (lower body) will play Saturday versus the Maple...

www.cbssports.com

Comments / 0

Related
Yardbarker

Red Wings Prospects Report: Frölunda Check-In

The Swedish Hockey League (SHL) playoffs are underway, where Detroit Red Wings prospects are making themselves known. Three of them play for Frölunda HC – the fourth seed in the SHL playoffs. Frölunda HC had a bye for the first round and took on the Växjö Lakers in the quarterfinals in a 4-0 sweep of the seven-game series to qualify for the semifinals.
DETROIT, MI
markerzone.com

JAKE ALLEN FORCED OUT OF GAME; CAREY PRICE WOULDN'T SUIT UP AS EBUG

An interesting tidbit from Saturday night's game between the Toronto Maple Leafs and Montreal Canadiens. Habs starter Jake Allen was to leave in the first after he seemed to tweak something while on the ice. Backup goaltender Sam Montembeault finished out the opening frame, while it was announced during the intermission that Allen would not be returning.
NHL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jeff Petry
CBS Sports

Golden Knights' Evgenii Dadonov: Goal and assist in win

Dadonov scored a goal, logged an assist, went plus-2 and added two hits in Saturday's 6-1 win over the Coyotes. Dadonov tallied in the second period and set up a Jack Eichel goal in the third. With Max Pacioretty back from an undisclosed injury, it's unclear if Dadonov will remain in a top-line role much longer. He's done well to earn the spot lately with nine points in his last seven outings. The 33-year-old is up to 18 tallies, 36 points, 168 shots on net, 60 hits and a plus-3 rating through 69 contests this season.
NHL
Detroit Sports Nation

Detroit Red Wings sign F Pontus Andreasson

Hakan Anderson has confirmed that the Detroit Red Wings have signed Pontus Andreasson to a 2-way contract. Hakan Andersson has confirmed that the Wings have indeed signed Pontus Andreasson to a 2-way contract. A lot of good stuff here and as always, thanks to Lars. You-all should be following him! #LGRW #RedWings https://t.co/3YRHYZnklg.
DETROIT, MI
Yardbarker

Carey Price Return to Canadiens is No Longer a Given for Monday

With the news that goaltender Jake Allen is out with an injury, questions about what happens in the net for the Montreal Canadiens are everywhere. Multiple reports surfaced, including one by Arpon Basu that the expectation was fans would see Carey Price return on Monday vs. the Winnipeg Jets. A call-up by the Canadiens on Sunday lends credence to the idea that is not the case.
NHL
CBS Sports

Blue Jackets' Gustav Nyquist: Two helpers in OT win

Nyquist dished out two assists in Saturday's 5-4 overtime win over the Red Wings. Nyquist generated plenty of chances against the porous Detroit defense, as he also finished with four shots on goal and another four missed shots. The inspired performance -- his first multi-point outing since March 19 -- against his former team raised Nyquist's season point total to 44 through 73 games.
COLUMBUS, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Maple Leafs
FOX Sports

Matthews scores 57th and 58th, Maple Leafs top Canadiens 3-2

TORONTO (AP) — Auston Matthews scored his NHL-leading 57th and 58th goals 27 seconds apart in the first period to help the Toronto Maple Leafs beat the Montreal Canadiens 3-2 on Saturday night. Toronto wrapped up a playoff spot for the sixth straight straight season and hit 100 points...
NHL
CBS Sports

Wild's Cam Talbot: Slips up in overtime loss

Talbot allowed four goals on 28 shots in Friday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Blues. The Wild took a 3-1 lead early in the third period, but Talbot couldn't make it stick. The 34-year-old has had some mixed results since he started sharing the crease with Marc-Andre Fleury -- Talbot is 3-0-2 with 13 goals allowed across his last five starts. He's at 28-12-3 with a 2.81 GAA and a .911 save percentage in 44 appearances overall. Talbot will likely serve as backup Sunday versus the Kings, as head coach Dean Evason has strictly alternated his goalies over the last two weeks.
NHL
Yardbarker

Canadiens News and Rumors: Price, Drouin, Gallagher, Koivu, and More

In this week’s Montreal Canadiens News & Rumors rundown, we’ll break down yet another wild week in Montreal. Under interim head coach Martin St. Louis, the Habs, despite multiple injuries, continue to provide entertaining and competitive hockey against the league’s top teams. The season will come to an end soon, leaving general manager Kent Hughes sometime before the NHL Entry Draft to implement his plan.
NHL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NHL
NHL Teams
Toronto Maple Leafs
NewsBreak
Hockey
NewsBreak
Sports
CBS Sports

Golden Knights' Max Pacioretty: Should return Saturday

Pacioretty (undisclosed) is on track to return to the lineup Saturday against Arizona, David Schoen of the Las Vegas Review-Journal reports. Pacioretty will still need to be activated off injured reserve prior to puck drop, but he skated with the No. 1 power-play unit Friday, which is a strong indication he'll be available against the Coyotes. The 33-year-old winger has been plagued by injuries this season, but he's been excellent when healthy, having racked up 15 goals and 29 points through 29 appearances.
LAS VEGAS, NV
NHL

Preview: Red Wings to host Kids Night Saturday at Little Caesars Arena

Dylan Larkin Growth Chart available for kids in attendance, family-friendly activities planned and much more. The next generation of Detroit Red Wings fans will run the show on Saturday when the Red Wings host the Columbus Blue Jackets for Kids Night at Little Caesars Arena. Puck drop is set for 7 p.m. on Bally Sports Detroit and the Red Wings Radio Network.
DETROIT, MI
CBS Sports

Rays' Kevin Kiermaier: Sitting Sunday

Kiermaier is not in Sunday's lineup against the Orioles. Kiermaier is out of the lineup after starting the team's first two games, during which he went a combined 1-for-6 with a double and run scored. Manuel Margot rejoins the lineup after sitting Saturday, and he will play center field while batting ninth.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy