Jimmy Butler Among Heat Players Missing Final Regular Season Contest
The Miami Heat will be without Jimmy Butler and P.J. Tucker on Sunday as the Heat finish the regular season (Butler and the Heat won their final home game on Friday night).
Dewayne Dedmon , Gabe Vincent , Omer Yurtseven , and Markieff Morris are all questionable for the contest in Orlando.
The Magic will be missing Wendell Carter Jr. against the Heat in their final game of the season because of a wrist injury. Jalen Suggs (ankle) is out and Mohamed Bamba is questionable with a wrist injury as well. Orlando is 21-60 on the season, already securing the worst record in the Eastern Conference.
More Injuries to Note Ahead of Sunday’s Matchups
- Nikola Jokic is questionable for Sunday’s matchup against Lakers on Sunday with a wrist injury. Aaron Gordon (hamstring), Will Barton (knee), and Monte Morris (elbow) are all questionable as well.
- The Lakers will again be without LeBron James , Anthony Davis , and Russell Westbrook . Carmelo Anthony will also sit out Los Angeles’ final game of the regular season.
- The Bulls are sitting multiple players in the final game of the season on Sunday. Nikola Vucevic (toe), Zach LaVine (rest/knee), DeMar DeRozan (rest), and Alex Caruso (back) will all miss the contest vs. the Timberwolves. In addition, Coby White is listed as doubtful (toe injury) for Sunday.
- The Pistons will be without Cory Joseph (back) and Marvin Bagley (hip) against the Sixers. Cade Cunningham is questionable for the contest.
- The Mavericks will be without Maxi Kleber on Sunday. They have a chance to secure the No. 3 seed with a win.
