Jimmy Butler Among Heat Players Missing Final Regular Season Contest

The Miami Heat will be without Jimmy Butler and P.J. Tucker on Sunday as the Heat finish the regular season (Butler and the Heat won their final home game on Friday night).

Dewayne Dedmon , Gabe Vincent , Omer Yurtseven , and Markieff Morris are all questionable for the contest in Orlando.

The Magic will be missing Wendell Carter Jr. against the Heat in their final game of the season because of a wrist injury. Jalen Suggs (ankle) is out and Mohamed Bamba is questionable with a wrist injury as well. Orlando is 21-60 on the season, already securing the worst record in the Eastern Conference.

More Injuries to Note Ahead of Sunday’s Matchups

