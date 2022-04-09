Tshibaka Says Make Mailing Abortion Pills Federal Crime in Resurfaced Video
GOP legislators have been pushing back against abortions in different parts of the country where it is either banned or faces some...www.newsweek.com
Republicans are coming for birthcontrol next. Ban conterception, ban abortions, ban day afterpills, then what will they ban? VOTE BLUE FOR FREEDOM FROM GOVERNMENT.
She obviously doesn't understand science...the morning after pill doesn'tcause abortion. I prevents the union of gametes so thereis no pregnancy.
It’s probably just me; but, I’d love to know what types of BC methods some of these now Godly than a nun women practiced when they were younger… how many have had an abortion or 2, or child out of wedlock and placed for adoption.. we seem to get older and FORGET we all have a pass and have gone through what the younger women are going through now.. 🫥
